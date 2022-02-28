Everyone's a winner with tournament in town

sport, local-sport,

Naracoorte town centre was bustling on Saturday, with hundreds of young basketballers and their families in town for the Naracoorte and District Basketball Association's tournament. Despite unforeseen issues, including a power outage for several hours on Sunday, the carnival was well-received by locals and visiting teams. Association president Paul McRostie said overall, it was a great weekend. "We lost a few games to the power outage but we powered through," he said. "It was well received, we got good feedback from the travelling associations - they were happy with it. "Last week we were at capacity and knocking back teams so the weather was probably the only problem." Despite a homeground advantage, only one Naracoorte team managed to come out on top. "the Under 12 boys were only Naracoorte team to win their division, we got into grand finals in a few other grades but didn't come out on top," McRostie said. "They are a good little team - they have won every carnival they've gone to and hopefully they will do well at the SA Country Championships in a months time." Saturday was also a time for celebration, with longtime association volunteer Glenn 'Matho' Mathieson being awarded SA Country Basketball Life membership. "It's recoginsed across the state at SA Country level, so that's a pretty big honour, it's something that isn't handed out daily," McRostie said. "He had received the award late last year, but Nathan Grosser, the SA Country Basketball president wanted to do a presentation with his home association, so we arranged it for the carnival weekend. "Matho has been a state coach at a number of levels, he was probably the key driver as to why our junior numbers are so big, because he goes to our schools and holds programs. "He has single-handedly made sure we have the injection of young juniors coming through the system. "He definitely deserves it, and I'm surprised he hadn't received it earlier because he has been doing it for so many years." Of course, it wasn't just the association that benefited from the annual carnival. It has always provided the town with a welcomed economic boost and last weekend was no exception. McRostie said the businesses had thrived over the weekend. "From an economic perspective, they were pretty well smashed," he said. "They were happy with the day. I know the pubs were booked out on Saturday and were reasonably busy. "From an overall, holistic perspective, it was a good weekend, and it would have been all good, if we hadn't lost the power."

