It was quite a sight at the Naracoorte soccer grounds over the weekend, as dogs of all shapes and sizes competed in the Naracoorte Dog Show. Hosted by the Naracoorte Kennel Club, the show attracted dogs and their owners from all over the state. Judges were Arthur Fry, Julie Keenan, Margaret Joyce and Peter Frost.

