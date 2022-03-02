news, local-news,

Former Naracoorte hockey player Hattie Shand is gearing up to make her Hockeyroos debut. The 22-year-old first picked up a stick for the Dartmoor Hockey Club aged nine, but many years on, she has been named as part of the Hockeyroos 2022 squad. She has come a long way from her grassroots as a youngster playing in the Naracoorte and District Hockey Association. "My brother played and my dad used to play, so I came down to the Dartmoor Hockey Club, and I actually quit about two games in, because I thought it was a bit too scary," she said. "I had about two games off and thought I'd get back into it, and I haven't looked back since then." As well as playing locally, she represented the region and the state in many competitions and represented South Australia in every grade from under 12s to under 21s. In year nine, Shand moved to the city as a boarder at Scotch College, where she continued to excel on the hockey field and in 2020, she was chosen as Co-Vice Captain for the Jillaroos. But despite her successes in the big smoke, she still credited her years in the local clubs for some of her success. "It's such a testament to the local clubs and all the supporters and coaches around," she said. "When I was younger, there was always someone to go and have a hit with, or someone to teach me something new, like Derek James and Gavin Boord and everyone down there. "I think there is definitely talent still there, there are some up and coming young ones, especially in the boys, I think. "It definitely helps, starting from such a young age and having such a good community around." Shand has now relocated to Perth where she will start training with the team, as they turn their sights to the 2022 World Cup in Spain, closely followed by the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. "It's such a good time and a great opportunity to crack the squad now because there are things coming up, and hopefully we'll get to travel again, which some girls haven't been lucky enough to do," Shand said. "It's perfect timing and I can't wait." President of the Naracoorte and District Hockey Association Andrew Doecke said the Association is proud to have been part of Shand's journey in its early stages. "I personally can remember watching her as a young child, and it was obvious Hattie had something special," he said. "With the perfect blend of skill, drive and determination, Hattie was always going places with her hockey, and we wish her nothing but success in the future."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/13509064-5ea1-4bdf-afdd-18a81840cd6b.jpg/r10_0_946_529_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg