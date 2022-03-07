news, local-news,

Nominations for the State Election have closed and there are five candidates running in MacKillop - Jonathan Pietzsch - Nationals, Mark Braes - Labor, Nick McBride - Liberal, Dayle Baker - Family First, and Pamela Giehr - One Nation. We caught up with the candidates to find out what they hoped to achieve in regards to the region's roads and infrastructure. We asked about upgrades to highways and freight routes and improving service in mobile black spots. Ms Baker of Family First could not be reached for comment. "The Nationals believe that there needs to be a renewed focus on rail and transport networks. There is an opportunity within SA to use the active rail network more fully and to re-open inactive rail lines. "Whether that be by putting in place a passenger service to Tailem Bend from Adelaide as we have put forward recently or in better using the Overland Train between Adelaide and Melbourne," he said. "We believe that the focus of Government needs to be on delivering safer roads for country drivers and not on telling country drivers that they need to accept sub-standard roads. There needs to be action to rebuild our major routes, routes that just weren't designed for the traffic now using them. I believe that there needs to be a greater localisation of decision-making - that roads need to be prioritised on a much smaller geographical basis rather than on a statewide basis. "There needs to be a concerted effort to increase mobile coverage across the South East, particularly in recognition of the role that telecommunications now play in ag and regional business and the life saving implications it has in times of emergency. I believe we need to have a serious conversation about service duplication between the two major players in the industry and encourage the sharing and greater roll out of infrastructure." "Well-constructed and maintained freight routes are critical foundations for economic development. Labor, as part of a state review of the condition and effectiveness of freight routes, will consider the needs of the MacKillop electorate. As prime drivers of the State economy the communities of MacKillop deserve effective and well-maintained freight routes in order that business and communities can continue to grow, develop and maintain the substantial contribution to the States wealth," he said. "We will support the construction of mobile blackspots in bushfire prone areas. Communication capacity is essential during a bushfire emergency. When a community is at a great risk due to its location and fuel loads it is essential there is the communication capacity the community needs. "A Labor Government will work with regional communities to address the cause of high accident rates. Consulting with local and federal government in addition to community-based road safety groups is essential in that regard. "It is essential to engage with local communities directly to support road safety initiatives. Education is essential. We need to find ways to reduce death and injury and avoid the trauma caused to regional communities and families." "Regional roads are critically important and the Marshall Liberal Government has invested a record $2.8 billion into fixing them. "We have committed more than $405 million in MacKillop, including $14.1 million for three overtaking lanes on the Riddoch Highway as part of the Regional Road package. Another $7 million will be spent on maintenance such as pavement repairs and line marking between Penola and Mount Gambier. We recognise the importance of these major freight routes and have committed $14.5 million on the Dukes Highway. We are also upgrading the Princes Highway with overtaking lanes and shoulder sealing. "The Federal Government's Mobile Blackspot Program has been supported by $10 million in co-contributions from the State. If re-elected I will continue to advocate to fix mobile blackspots across my electorate, including at Sherwood. We have already co-contributed to towers at Keilira, Tower Road and Legges Lane, and helped finalise the tower at Avenue Range. I understand how important it is to have good mobile phone coverage and will work to see these blackspots addressed for safety and for effective business operation." "Many of South Australia's regional roads, including those in MacKillop, are in a poor state of repair. There's a backlog in regional road maintenance worth hundreds of millions of dollars. "I'd like to see this backlog prioritised - surely it's a better use of the $662 million the Marshall government wants for a basketball stadium in Adelaide - to improve productivity and road safety in the regions where we have a much higher accident rate. "Another important safety issue is mobile blackspots, especially in areas prone to bushfires. I'm not a fan of government programs which require blackspots to be nominated by the public - it should simply be acknowledged that coverage is needed in these areas, and then it should be provided. "I'm happy to advocate support for new mobile towers in these areas. "One Nation supports nation-building projects including the development of a national fast rail network for both passengers and freight.

Find out the candidates plans for infrastructure in MacKillop