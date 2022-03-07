news, local-news,

Two Naracoorte men were caught drink driving on Saturday afternoon. Just after 3pm on Saturday, March 5, Police stopped a Volkswagen sedan on the Riddoch Highway as checks revealed that the car was unregistered. The driver was breath tested and he allegedly produced a blood alcohol reading of 0.165. A 35-year-old man from Naracoorte was reported for drink driving and issued with a twelve month immediate loss of licence. About an hour later, Police stopped the same Volkswagen on the Naracoorte-Bordertown Road, Bordertown. A different driver was breath tested and he also returned a positive result, recording a blood alcohol reading of 0.085. A 42-year-old Naracoorte man was reported for drink driving and issued a six month immediate loss of licence number. Both men will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date. It was a busy weekend for police, who are also investigating a spate of donation box thefts in the South East. Just before 6am on Saturday, February 12, the Penola Golf Course was broken into and a cashbox that was secured to the wall was removed. Several weeks later, at 2am on Saturday, a shed at Lake Leake Road, Koorine was broken into and a cash donation box taken. Then, between 8pm and midnight on Saturday , an unsuccessful attempt was made to remove the donation box at the Tarpeena Memorial Hall. Police are appealing to anyone with information about the break- ins to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au - you can remain anonymous.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37VG4uwDiZreW9uEGuk5qyK/0dd8f9d1-020f-415b-8f55-8f65ce254e3a.JPG/r8_307_3001_1998_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

POLICE NEWS| Naracoorte drink drivers nabbed