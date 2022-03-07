news, local-news,

School children around the region donned their gloves and helped to keep our community clean for Clean Up Australia Day last week. The event is the country's largest community based environmental event, where schools, community groups and individuals take time out of their day to help to collect rubbish around the town. Participating in the clean-up this year were Frances Primary School and Naracoorte South Primary School. Principal of Naracoorte South Primary School Jess Edwards said she had seen the event advertised and thought it was a great initiative to give the kids some knowledge around the impact of rubbish in their environment and their own community. "We wanted do this all together and see the impact of the rubbish, so when they are thinking of dropping rubbish, they know how much of an impact that's having to their environment," she said. "We've been talking about sustainability, our classes have been doing that together, with the teachers promoting that discussion and those conversations. "I think it is a really good community initiative and makes them more aware, I think that will have a really big impact and it will all promote those discussions around the fact that this is what we are doing to the environment, and how can we make change and how can we have an impact and help our environment." The students of Frances Primary School cleaned up their town on Friday, picking up rubbish around the Frances Town Square and football oval. It wasn;t just students getting involved, with the Naracoorte Rotary Club also taking part, cleaning up the Naracoorte Creek Walk on Sunday.

