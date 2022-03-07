Mad March starts

news, local-news,

With numerous events on the calendar, it's no wonder this month has been dubbed "Mad March" in Naracoorte and Lucindale. Naracoorte Fringe, art workshops, markets, equestrian events, an International Women's Day breakfast, the South East Field Days and more are all on the calendar for this month, with visitors from all around the state expected to flood into Naracoorte throughout March, with local accommodation booked up. Mayor Erika Vickery welcomed visitors to enjoy the best of the Naracoorte and Lucindale region. "I think the community is very fortunate to have all these events, and look forward to participating in them," she said. "It's fantastic for regional areas to have the opportunity to enjoy events, particularly Fringe events, that Adelaide and metropolitan audience can more easily access. "From an economic point of view, it is terrific to have events that attract people from outside of our towns and our regions to have a look at what we can showcase here. "It's a return to the community for the effort the community puts in and we very much welcome visitors to come and have a look at what we have to offer."' This week, the fun will start with an International Women's Day breakfast on Friday, March 11 at Gather on Gordon. On Saturday, the morning kicks off with the monthly Naracoorte Historic Vehicle Club markets at the Sheep's Back Museum, and then following that, the town square will be packed with music, stalls and people as the Naracoorte Fringe rolls in. The event is paired with art workshops and two exhibitions at the Naracoorte Art Gallery, performances by our local musicians,. For those who enjoy some equestrian action, the Mid South East Dressage Club is holding it's March Extravaganza at Hynam Dressage Club on Saturday and Sunday and car enthusiasts can enjoy Naracoorte Cars and Coffee on Sunday in the town square. Next weekend, the population of Lucindale will grow for a few days, as the South East Field Days returns after a two year COVID break. The annual event brings thousands of spectators to the region.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/c18f48b5-c20a-4382-b8c3-18df7e10921d.JPG/r2_0_5997_3387_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg