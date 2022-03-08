news, local-news,

Sunrise Christian School Naracoorte will be going from strength to strength under the leadership of new Principal, Jacqui Munro. There are some exciting things coming for the school this year, and with Ms Munro possessing decades of experience in all levels of education, it will be in good hands. She started her teaching career in Whyalla in 1983, where she worked in the public system for eight years. She then moved to Victoria to teach before returning to SA where she started work with Sunrise at their Fullarton campus, and at the Paradise campus where she was Principal for four years. Her excellent record meant she was asked to establish the Sunrise Christian School in Whyalla. "A church in Whyalla were running a school and they wanted to close it, but they still had 37 families that wanted a Christian school, so we took those on and kept the staff on for a year, but we were a completely new Sunrise school," she said. "We grew to 80 students in the first year, and it kept growing to an enrolment of 220 enrolments in 4 years." In that time, she started a lot of new initiatives, including an ELC and Kitchen Garden, and the school thrived. After her success at Whyalla, she headed to Melbourne for some training, and worked as Head of Learning Support in a large Christian college. "I was in charge of the learning needs and diverse education - that is a passion of mine, literacy standards and catering for individual needs," she said. The welfare of children has always been a strong focus for her, and this was evidenced by her next career move - working with Destiny Rescue, a charity that rescues trafficked children from the sex industry in South East Asia. "I would go and speak at the schools and organisations to fundraise and raise awareness - $1500 meant that the team on the ground would be able to rescue one child. This was very moving!" she said. "I got to go over there and go undercover into the bars and brothels with the rescue agents. "It's not for the faint-hearted. Thailand and Cambodia were the worst spots. It is really like another whole world, and I saw firsthand the situation of the children, and what the rescue agents had to do to get them out." Following that, she made a big move, to fulfill a life-long dream to live and work in Europe, where she worked as the Operations and Event Manager for a large music ministry. She had just moved to Tuscany, near Florence, just as COVID hit Europe. With COVID wreaking havoc in Italy, Ms Munro returned to Melbourne, just in time to be subject to the 300 days of lockdown. Last year, Ms Munro returned to the classroom teaching Grade One, and loved it. "I loved it - I hadn't been in the classroom full-time, since I had been in leadership roles," she said. "I got in touch with a some things I had dealt with at a bit of a distance in terms of curriculum and assessments, as well as getting much experience teaching remotely, and I thoroughly enjoyed it." Now, she has made the move to Naracoorte and back to Sunrise, and Ms Munro will be guiding the school through some exciting changes, with planned new Middle School building and Early Learning Centre projects at the site, upgrades to existing infrastructure and classrooms planned and some great new staff members joining the team this year. Ms Munro has two children, Katherine and Jonathan, and a daughter-in-Law Samantha, who reside in Sydney. She said she was looking forward to settling into her new life in Naracoorte and was positive about the exciting future for the school.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/4a049294-32fc-43b5-bb5a-4ae249a15fcd.jpg/r3_334_6534_4024_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg