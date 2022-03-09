State of the art school building officially opens

news, local-news,

Naracoorte High School students will get to enjoy state-of-the-art facilities with a new arts and drama building, a brand new agricultural science building and a refurbished home economics classroom. The buildings have been in use since the start of the year, but they were officially opened by Education Minster John Gardner on Wednesday. Principal Lynette Corletto said they were grateful to have top class facilities available for the students. "We are fortunate to have an amazing visual arts facility and the replacement of the agricultural science building with a brand new build is amazing," she said, "I know our PE faculty and our agricultural science teachers are very grateful and feeling excited in our new facilities. "A refurbishment is always nice but brand new facilities are fantastic. There are always things to be done in schools but we are optimistic that the new facilities that we've got are really going to support our kids to have some excellent learning outcomes." She said that moving forward, the new building could potentially open up more curriculum offerings. "We do want to reconsider the options that are available - it will be a big piece of work and there are things that need to go through a process with our staff and our governing council around what the possibilities are," she said. "The ag facility has been set up to be able to move into the space of agritech. "Obviously with our region being a pastoral area, to have our kids be able to connect to pathways that will support them with their family businesses or alternate pathways that kids on the land get to pursue, is super exciting." Mr Gardner said that the ever-changing communication technologies of today have opened up more jobs for students than ever and he urged year 12 students to consider what they want to do in life. "When I was leaving school in 1995, there were a large number of jobs that we take for granted now that hadn't even been thought of, let alone invented or populated yet," he said. "I got my first email address in 1996, the internet wasn't something everyone was familiar with and in the space of two and half decades, that technological change and the way it impacts on our lifestyle and the jobs we do is utterly amazing. "The message that I have to young people is that the pathways available to you are quite unlike any before, but they are broad in number, whether it's high tech, the performing arts, agriculture or a career that has an apprenticeship or traineeship pathway, the public education system offers you a range of different opportunities to engage in these pathways. "Find the thing you are passionate about and enjoy - a successful life is one that you wake up every morning looking forward to what is going to happen the rest of the day, or maybe it's one where you go to sleep at night thinking you've done something worthwhile that day. "We build these buildings not because schools are about the bricks and the mortar, we build them because we want to honour the students and their potential and we want to ensure that the great teaching that goes on can be done in an environment that is designed to deliver that teaching." Shadow education minister Blair Boyer said he was pleased to see that the work is complete and will be used by generations of South East students to come.

