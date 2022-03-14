news, local-news,

Beautiful weather, delicious food and an awesome line-up of local and visiting performers helped to make the Naracoorte Fringe a roaring success on Saturday. Naracoorte Highland Pipe Band got everyone in the mood first up, and were joined by talented highland dancer Alan Phillips. Charlie Wilson, Luke Goddard and Poppy Moyle-Read all gave amazing solo musical performances, and the Naracoorte Singers sounded fantastic in one of their first public performances in some time. Entertaining the crowd for the day as MC was indigenous comedian Kevin Kropinyeri. Following the local performers were a range of visiting Fringe artists including comedian Fabien Clark, Cafe Musica and drag performer Miss Thermodynamics. Lonely Boot Creations got all the kids up on their feet and dancing with the Dolly Parton Dance Party. It was great to see kids dancing, friends catching up and families coming together to enjoy a day out.

