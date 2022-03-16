No vax needed for Field Days

news, local-news,

Due to the easing of COVID restrictions, proof of vaccination will no longer be required to attend the South East Field Days this week. Earlier this year, the committee made the tough decision to make the event a vaccinated only event, due to the tough COVID management requirements. But with restrictions easing last week, the committee announced on their Facebook page on Tuesday night that visitors and vendors will no longer need to provide proof of double vaccination. However, masks will still be required indoors. Be sure to get down to Lucindale Friday and Saturday this week for the event, which is expected to be as jam-packed full of fun as always, with some new features lined up. This year will feature the SA Police Dixieland Band, The South East Axeman Association Display, and the ever popular Addicted to Mud by the Can Am Team. There will truly be something for everyone with the Burrungle Laser tag, and the Old MacDonald Farm with its gorgeous baby animals for the kids to hand feed. This year the Yards Dogs are celebrating their 40th Anniversary with the SA Championships. Don't forget to visit the massive general interest pavilions where you find all sorts of things to tempt you, from craft, clothing, wine tasting and food.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/c53ef410-3516-43b5-a4f7-ce3fdbb937c9.jpg/r2_66_846_543_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg