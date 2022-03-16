lucindale field days

After a two year break The Lucindale Lions Club Members and the South East Field Days' Committee welcome you to another field day at the renowned Lions Yakka Park, Home of the South East Friendly Field Day's. Welcome one and all, exhibitors and visitors. Attractions this year include the South Australia Police Band, the South East Axemen, Can Am Team "Addicted to Mud" Stunts and demonstrations, Burrungule Park Laser Tag and the South Australian Yard Dog Association 2022 State Championships. As per previous years we have the Lions Hearing and Medical Dogs, the Blue Yakka Trail, the Elders Metal Sculpture Competition, Wimmera Hearing Van, Balharry Children's Activity Centre along with Old Macdonald's Travelling Farm (this year in the Elad Shed) and our three large pavilions with an abundance of items to tempt you. To get around the site, the complimentary Lions Bus will be used to move people around. We also have various and varied food outlets in locations on the site to tempt the palate and local wineries and breweries in attendance for the discerning wine and beer connoisseurs. The Courier Service is available for the heavy items to be shifted to where it is easier for the public to access their purchases. The Lucindale Lions Club strives every year to have the best Field Day site that we can present for your enjoyment, helped by the tireless efforts of the people who assist at the field days. Profits from the field days allows us to support many charities which includes sporting bodies, schools, hospitals and various Lions' Foundations. This is due to you, the public who attend from the South East, Mount Gambier and western Victoria, and they all bring the kids because it's family friendly. Thank you also to the husbands and wives of Lions' members who have worked all year round to present you with the 42nd South East Field Days. Hoping everyone has a successful couple of days and safe travels.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/9634ea4e-d5f3-43bc-972e-ad1d5a535ea1.jpg/r187_0_649_261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Lucindale South East Field Days | President TJ's welcome

+2



MORE GALLERIES After a two year break The Lucindale Lions Club Members and the South East Field Days' Committee welcome you to another field day at the renowned Lions Yakka Park, Home of the South East Friendly Field Day's.

Welcome one and all, exhibitors and visitors. Attractions this year include the South Australia Police Band, the South East Axemen, Can Am Team "Addicted to Mud" Stunts and demonstrations, Burrungule Park Laser Tag and the South Australian Yard Dog Association 2022 State Championships.

As per previous years we have the Lions Hearing and Medical Dogs, the Blue Yakka Trail, the Elders Metal Sculpture Competition, Wimmera Hearing Van, Balharry Children's Activity Centre along with Old Macdonald's Travelling Farm (this year in the Elad Shed) and our three large pavilions with an abundance of items to tempt you. To get around the site, the complimentary Lions Bus will be used to move people around.

We also have various and varied food outlets in locations on the site to tempt the palate and local wineries and breweries in attendance for the discerning wine and beer connoisseurs. The Courier Service is available for the heavy items to be shifted to where it is easier for the public to access their purchases. The Lucindale Lions Club strives every year to have the best Field Day site that we can present for your enjoyment, helped by the tireless efforts of the people who assist at the field days.

Profits from the field days allows us to support many charities which includes sporting bodies, schools, hospitals and various Lions' Foundations.

This is due to you, the public who attend from the South East, Mount Gambier and western Victoria, and they all bring the kids because it's family friendly.

Thank you also to the husbands and wives of Lions' members who have worked all year round to present you with the 42nd South East Field Days. Hoping everyone has a successful couple of days and safe travels.

SHARE