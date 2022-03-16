Lucindale Field Days | The Field Days at a glance
There is so much to see and do at the South East Field Days, so check out your favourite events, the times and places on the map, and head out for a great day of fun for the whole family.
Field Day Highlights
- South Australia Police Dixieland Band
- The South East Axemen's Association
- Display
- Can Am Team 'Addicted to Mud' stunts and demonstrations
- Burrungule Park Laser Tag
- Presentations by the Limestone Food Group & Makers
- Blue Yakka Trail
- Balharry Memorial Kindergarten
- Children's Activity Pavilion
- The South Australian Yard Dog
- Association 2022 State
- Championship.
- Cute puppies at the Kelpie Korner
- Puppy Pound
- Huge range of the latest in Agricultural Equipment
- Three large general interest pavilions
- Wimmera Hearing Van
- Australian Lions Hearing and Medical
- Dogs and so much more!
Dates March 17 & 18
There is an action packed program organised.
Parents Retreat
Balharry Memorial Children's Centre at ELAD Shed Site 565. An infant changing area is also located at the southern end of the Hunt Street Toilets.
Food Courts
Some of the top tucker outlets are located at Fish's Food Court, Top Spot, Yakka Diner, Dogs Diner, Lifestyle Tucker and Rayner's Roost. No need to bring a picnic.
Medical Help
SA Ambulance located at Site B, Rayner Road. Assortment of bandaids, sunscreen, paracetamol etc. for sale from the Chemist on site 321
Courtesy Bus
Travel free around the Field Days' site. Show the kids the Bus Stops marked on the centre of the official program map, and they are set for the day.
Are you lost?
There is a detailed site map, complete with exhibitor guide in the middle of the program. Information is also available on site at the Info Booth, corner of Hurst and Pope Streets.
Yard Dogs
Located in Kelpie Korner. Sit and relax in the shade and watch the action
Parcel Pick-Up Service
Leave your courier tickets at the Office or the Info Booth and pick up your goods from our depot on the way home. Located near Rowdy Gate
Gates Open
Friday 8am - 5pm
Saturday 8am to 5pm
Contact
Secretary's Office | 08 8766 2075 | E: sefds@bigpond.com | W: www.sefds.com.au