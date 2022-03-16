lucindale field days

Lucindale Field Days | The Field Days at a glance

MORE GALLERIES There is so much to see and do at the South East Field Days, so check out your favourite events, the times and places on the map, and head out for a great day of fun for the whole family.

Field Day Highlights South Australia Police Dixieland Band

The South East Axemen's Association

Display

Can Am Team 'Addicted to Mud' stunts and demonstrations

Burrungule Park Laser Tag



Presentations by the Limestone Food Group & Makers

Blue Yakka Trail

Balharry Memorial Kindergarten

Children's Activity Pavilion

The South Australian Yard Dog

Association 2022 State

Championship.

Cute puppies at the Kelpie Korner

Puppy Pound

Huge range of the latest in Agricultural Equipment

Three large general interest pavilions

Wimmera Hearing Van

Australian Lions Hearing and Medical

Dogs and so much more! Dates March 17 & 18 There is an action packed program organised. Parents Retreat Balharry Memorial Children's Centre at ELAD Shed Site 565. An infant changing area is also located at the southern end of the Hunt Street Toilets. Food Courts Some of the top tucker outlets are located at Fish's Food Court, Top Spot, Yakka Diner, Dogs Diner, Lifestyle Tucker and Rayner's Roost. No need to bring a picnic. Medical Help SA Ambulance located at Site B, Rayner Road. Assortment of bandaids, sunscreen, paracetamol etc. for sale from the Chemist on site 321 Courtesy Bus Travel free around the Field Days' site. Show the kids the Bus Stops marked on the centre of the official program map, and they are set for the day. Are you lost? There is a detailed site map, complete with exhibitor guide in the middle of the program. Information is also available on site at the Info Booth, corner of Hurst and Pope Streets. Yard Dogs Located in Kelpie Korner. Sit and relax in the shade and watch the action Parcel Pick-Up Service Leave your courier tickets at the Office or the Info Booth and pick up your goods from our depot on the way home. Located near Rowdy Gate Gates Open Friday 8am - 5pm Saturday 8am to 5pm Contact Secretary's Office | 08 8766 2075 | E: sefds@bigpond.com | W: www.sefds.com.au SHARE