You will have the chance to see some of the best "real life" working canines from across South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales during the South East Field Days as they battle it out for the title of the state's top yard dog. The SA Yard Dog Association (SAYDA) is organising the Coprice 2022 South Australian Yard Dog State Championship Trial, which will be held as part of the Field Days Trial. Up first in the program on Thursday are the classes of maidens and improvers. These are followed the next day by the novice class and open class, all staged in two simulated sheep yard areas at "Kelpie Korner". KELPIE CORNER is traditionally wildly popular with the field days' crowd and is likely to draw a big pool of visitors again this year. It is the 40th anniversary for yard dog trialing in SA, which makes this year's event extra-special, according to Lucindale competition convenor Darren Jenke. He said the Coprice 2022 South Australian Yard Dog State Championship Trial, to be run on Saturday March 19, would involve 25 dogs made up of pre-qualified SA Open Trial winners from the previous year and the balance from the highest scores in Friday's South East Field Days open class. Mr Jenke said dogs would have to prove their mettle by: He said typical traits of a good working dog included a natural ability to "cover and hold" sheep that were trying to break out of the mob or refusing to go where required, such as a drafting race. "Top dogs are those that can keep mobs together and have enough presence and force to move the sheep to get the job done in a calm manner," he said. Mr Jenke said a good working dog needed a good handler. "The handler and their dog need to have a good, respectful bond to work together," he said. "They need experience in being able to read the stock and anticipate what is coming next." Mr Jenke said there would be several pups on display at "Kelpie Korner" during the field days, which he anticipated would be popular with the crowd. "So many people watched the Muster Dogs program on the ABC and there is a lot of interest out there in the skills it takes to train working dogs," he said. Mr Jenke said the working dog area was well supported by sponsors this year and the dogs and handlers would be competing for a solid prize pool. "It is fitting that the first South Australian Yard Dog Trial was in Lucindale, where the competition is still going strong," he said.

Kelpie Corner is the battleground to find the top dog in 2022

Getting sheep into and through a small sheep yard area;



push them up into a race;



undertake drafting scenarios;



and then simulate getting them on to a truck. He said typical traits of a good working dog included a natural ability to "cover and hold" sheep that were trying to break out of the mob or refusing to go where required, such as a drafting race. "Top dogs are those that can keep mobs together and have enough presence and force to move the sheep to get the job done in a calm manner," he said. Mr Jenke said a good working dog needed a good handler. "The handler and their dog need to have a good, respectful bond to work together," he said. "They need experience in being able to read the stock and anticipate what is coming next." Mr Jenke said there would be several pups on display at "Kelpie Korner" during the field days, which he anticipated would be popular with the crowd. "So many people watched the Muster Dogs program on the ABC and there is a lot of interest out there in the skills it takes to train working dogs," he said. Mr Jenke said the working dog area was well supported by sponsors this year and the dogs and handlers would be competing for a solid prize pool. "It is fitting that the first South Australian Yard Dog Trial was in Lucindale, where the competition is still going strong," he said.