There will be wide-ranging presentations in the Yakka pavilion this year, from jerky to honey to dog treats and hemp. Narabeez Honey - is locally produced around Naracoorte in the Limestone Coast region. The honey is cold extracted and therefore a totally natural product that retains its unique raw flavour. This ensures its non-heat treated honey preserves its natural enzymes and health-giving properties. Kustom Kegs - transforms 'retired' oak wine barrels into unique, beautiful and practical rustic furniture for indoors and outdoors. This uniqueness is highly valued by Kustom Kegs, which strives to maintain each barrell's wonderful attributes in every piece of work that is carefully and skillfully crafted. Mike's Beef Jerky - is proudly owned and operated in Robe by Mike and Cindy Epp who have a long history of making smallgoods. The brand has three products - original, black pepper and chilli - that are packed full of flavour, with a special blend of spices intensified with a delicate natural wood smoke finish. Argentinian Delights - makes and markets the decadent sweet treats Alfajores. These are filled with Caramel Dulce de leche and a recently-introduced product is the Chocoart. The company is developing a solid following for gifts, while also providing desserts for bigger gatherings. Woodsoak Wines - are produced from grapes grown on Will and Sonia Legoe's Robe property, Woodsoak, which has been in the family for more than 70 years. About 18 months ago, the family renovated an historic house in the heart of the main street of Robe and has now converted it into a quirky outdoor "Woodsoak Wine Room". "We wheel out our antique Indian bar and offer free wine tastings, glasses/bottles of wine and our signature samosa plate," Will said. Barklee's Bakehouse - strives to maintain and strengthen the bond between humans and their canine owners - one tail wag at a time. It produces dog biscuits that are free from wheat, corn and soy. These are described as being really scrumptious, and hand-crafted in Robe with love. Good Country Hemp - was founded by husband and wife team, Mick and Linda Andersen, who both have a long farming heritage. After harvesting the seed, it is carefully dried, cleaned and processed at Bordertown into a range of quality hemp foods such as cold pressed hemp seed oil, hulled hemp seed, protein powder and hemp flour. "We currently have the largest hemp seed processing capability in SA and have complete traceability from the paddock to plate," Mrs Andersen said.

Lucindale Field Days 2022 | Meet the proud local makers

