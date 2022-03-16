Classics in the Caves returns to Naracoorte

news, local-news,

A one-of-a-kind violin performance is coming to Naracoorte this week. Classics in the Caves will be bringing skilled violinist Jonathon Glonek to the Naracoorte Caves on April 2 to perform the 24 Caprices of Paganini. Jonathon started violin studies at the age of seven and was touring internationally by the age of 12, and has since developed as a gifted violinist and serious performer. He has done solo performances throughout Europe, The United States, Southeast Asia and in Australia and worked extensively organizing and promoting serious classical repertoire to novice audiences in the belief that this can be accessed as a valuable experience by any person. In particular, he has been strongly committed in bringing performance of classical music to underprivileged communities who would not normally have this opportunity and he has worked behind the scenes coordinating special appearances and has given charity performances to over 1000 local residents in Vientiane, Laos. On the invitation of Kloss, the last assistant to Jascha Heifetz, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue serious musical studies while at UCLA on scholarship and continued his studies in the USA and Europe with Alexander Treger, Tibor Varga, and Raymond Montoni. As a performer Jonathon enjoys an unusually broad and flexible repertoire and he is recognized for his intense personal style in presenting dramatic and impactful accounts of these works. He has attracted strong critical acclaim for live performances across the range of this repertoire from J.S. Bach, classical sonatas, the romantic virtuoso medium and 20th century works. He authored his first book Scales for the Violinist at the age of 26. He is also Lecturer in Violin studies at The Historic Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok; one of the oldest universities in South East Asia. He is the only western member of the faculty and maintains a class of gifted students selected by audition throughout Thailand. Jonathon Glonek has performed the complete works for unaccompanied violin by J.S. Bach and the 24 Caprices of Paganini, the full cycle of Mozart, Beethoven and Brahms Sonatas and the top 20 concertos. The performance will be held at the Naracoorte Caves from 2pm until 4pm, book tickets at www.trybooking.com/events/870871/sessions/3028023/sections/1559674/tickets

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/59bb357a-c69a-4e56-97d6-b7dfa2d37b95.jpg/r0_203_454_460_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Classics in the Caves returns to Naracoorte