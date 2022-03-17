SA Ambulance Service volunteers needed at Lucindale

news, local-news,

The SA Ambulance Service (SAAS) volunteer team at Lucindale and surrounding areas are looking for volunteers to answer the call and join them, as the service launches a new community recruitment drive. Volunteers across Lucindale have been speaking about the benefits of becoming a SAAS volunteer in country SA, which they say is easier than you think with the opportunity to make a difference in the community and gain life-long skills that can be used in everyday life. SAAS volunteer Janelle Edwards volunteers at the Lucindale station and finds the time to give back to her community, while balancing her busy life as both a farmer and mother. "When my children finished school, I also stopped my off-farm work. My family thought I needed some mental stimulation and they thought I would be a good ambulance volunteer!" Janelle says volunteering with SAAS was the challenge she needed and pushed her out of her comfort zone. "Volunteering has taught me that I can do things I didn't think I could do, and that you are never too old to learn new things. I love the challenge and satisfaction of working as a team to help people in our community." Whether you work full-time, are a student or retired, volunteering with SAAS can help you broaden your skillset, meet like-minded community members and make new friends. With flexible rosters that can work around your lifestyle, you don't always need to be at the ambulance station when on-call. Janelle says that meeting the minimum volunteering requirements of 30 hours per month, (less than one shift per week) and training for two hours per week during school term, is easy enough to fit in with work and play. "The days I am on roster I tend to do office work or maintenance around the house, where I can, and I can then quickly to respond to any patients who need us. There is great flexibility in our team with filling times on our roster, so it is easy to balance volunteering with my life." There's no better time to answer the call and take control in an emergency, to help save the lives of others. Interested? Call Regional Team Leader, Taylor Martin on 0448 308 141 or the Volunteer Support Unit on 1300 175 584 (Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 4.30pm). Or apply through the SAAS website: www.saasvolunteer.sa.gov.au or email SAASvolunteer@sa.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/2be93bf9-3b0a-4bc0-aa6e-85f7ece9bfd7.jpg/r8_251_3128_2014_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

SA Ambulance Service volunteers needed at Lucindale