GALLERY| A triumphant return for South East Field Days

The South East Fields days has made a triumphant return, with Friday bringing good crowds and plenty of attractions to Lucindale. Despite difficulties, the committee has pulled off another great event, and people of all ages joined in the fun. Attracting quite a crowd were the South East Axemen, who impressed with their woodchopping, sawing and ax throwing. There truly was something for everyone, with everything from farm equipment, camping gear, crafts and handmade goods, delicious preserves and wines, and plenty of information stalls. A big hit with the crowd was the Can-Am Addicted to Mud demonstration. See our gallery of photos from some of the Friday fun at the South East Field Days.

