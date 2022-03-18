Youngster makes big contribution to Flying Doctor's Service

news, local-news,

At only 10 years old, Jack Trader is already learning the joys of giving back to the community. Despite being the youngest member of the Royal Flying Doctor's Service Naracoorte and District Support Group, Jack makes an amazing contribution to the group, giving up his time to raise money through gardening, can collecting and selling popcorn and milkshakes at local events. He said he enjoys his volunteer work, and that he got started in the group through his mum, Secretary Hayley Trader. "My mum was in it first, I like doing it with her," he said. "I'd like to see some more young people and families join though." He is also in charge of the souvenir sales and manages the groups merchandise, making sure there is plenty available to sell for fundraising, and managing the stock levels at MiniJumbuk. His dedication to the group is impressive, especially given his young age. Ms Trader said the group was looking for more volunteers like Jack, who are willing to spare some time to help out, especially with the groups catering efforts. "Our role is to raise money as a group and at the end of every financial year, we hand over a cheque - on average, our group donates around about $60,000 for the year," she said. The group donates all the money raised back to the Royal Flying Doctor's Service. She said the RFDS provides an invaluable service to the community, the state and to the whole of Australia. "We are all over Australia - within SA and NT, there are 21 planes," she said. "It comes to the South East twice a day, and on average two times a week to Naracoorte specifically. "They do patient transfers and in the outback, they use it for outback clinics and getting to people who can't get into town to get vaccinations and such." The group meets on the second Tuesday of the month at the old Kyby school rooms at 7pm and all are welcome. For more infromation or to get involved, contact Hayley on 0407 398 400.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/0b094aea-e817-43db-b9ef-b94765d5e88b.JPG/r0_336_5800_3613_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg