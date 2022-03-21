McBride faces uphill battle as Libs move to opposition

news, local-news,

Incumbent Liberal MP Nick McBride will serve Mackillop for another term, after a decisive victory on Saturday night. After less than two hours, he was declared the winner over Labor's Mark Braes, with 71.7 per cent of the vote. Watching the count at the Naracoorte Hotel with with friends, family and colleagues, the night was bittersweet because although it was a win for the Liberal's in Mackillop, there were mixed emotions as Mr McBride watched many of his liberal party colleagues lose their seats, to give labor the overall win. He expressed "Immense disappointment" to be heading into opposition. "I have to say, going into opposition after four years, and after 16 years in opposition, it doesn't seem real or fair - What is the point in even being in politics if you have five minutes in the sunshine and you spend 16 years, almost 20 years now, in opposition? "I am very surprised by it, I thought it was going to be a close result, where the independents would be able to form a government with either Liberal or Labor but to have it where the independents won't even matter has caught me off guard." However he accepted the shortcomings of his party, which faced criticism for it's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. "What Marshall and our government probably didn't do well enough is to recognise what sort of management strategy is required to make it look like we were in control and managing COVID in the pandemic and making it look like we were fit to govern beyond the pandemic and beyond this election and maybe that was perhaps missed," Mr McBride said. "After this election result, I'm not sure we can totally blame COVID, I'm not sure we can entirely blame our Liberal government, there are elements there where further discussions about the way we did things and the way we represented our core business groups that the Liberal party would usually represent, I think in certain areas we didn't do that enough, and I think Labor were very very smart and picked up pieces up and we recognise that we lost. "I think that in the end, the previous 54th government will hopefully look at itself and ask itself what would they have done differently and better and I have to say, when I questioned the decisions making processes in our own party it was seen as renegade, roguish type behavior by me, but maybe if I had been given greater consideration, and given consideration that they may not be looking after the liberal parliament and all the Liberal membership as a whole as well as they could have, perhaps this result might not have been as bad as it could have been." Despite confirming that he had considered leaving the Liberal Party last year, Mr McBride has reaffirmed his loyalty to the party. "At this stage, I am going to stay in the Liberal party, I am going to make sure it works it's way out of this in a way that it looks like for a Liberal opposition and then can then form a liberal government," he said. "I have to say there are things that happened in the last four years that surprised me, caught me off guard and perhaps I didn't think it looked like the real liberal government I expected it to look like." Mr McBride said despite now being in opposition, he will continue to advocate and work for Mackillop, and will work with the Labor Party to bring their promises - particularly the pledge of millions of dollars for the Keith and Naracoorte Hospitals - to fruition. "I've tried to go through this political journey in a very respectful and open way, with good conversations with the Greens, Labor, Independents and my own liberal colleagues," he said. "I have treated everyone on a level playing field. "The Labor party knows of my ambitions for the regions, they know of my concerns and I have been on a number of committees on which I have advocated for the regions, be it coastal protection, coastal issues, health issues, and they have admitted that they could have done it better in the past 16 years and perhaps looked after the regions better than they had. "They have $8 million allocated to our hospitals, I will work with them to make sure that money is well spent and we have the outcomes we are looking for in Mackillop hospitals, especially making sure the Keith Hospital is not just a private hospital but can treat all patients because there is no point in having a hospital that is only there for private patients. "Those are the sort of things I will work with Labor on to make sure we get maximum dollars toward Mackillop, like what has been promised."

