Nick's semisweet seat

Liberal MP Nick McBride will serve Mackillop again, after a decisive victory on Saturday night. In less than two hours, he was declared the winner over Labor's Mark Braes, with 71.7 per cent of the vote. There were mixed emotions as Mr McBride, his friends, family, and colleagues watched the count from the Naracoorte Hotel and saw many of his fellow Liberal party members lose their seats, to give labor the overall win. He expressed "Immense disappointment" to be heading into opposition. However he accepted the shortcomings of his party, which faced criticism for it's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. "What Marshall and our government probably didn't do well enough is to recognise what sort of management strategy is required to make it look like we were in control and managing COVID in the pandemic and making it look like we were fit to govern beyond the pandemic and beyond this election," he said. Despite confirming he had considered leaving the Liberal's last year, Mr McBride reaffirmed his loyalty to the party. "At this stage, I am going to stay in the Liberal party, I am going to make sure it works it's way out of this in a way that it looks like for a Liberal opposition and then can then form a Liberal government. I have to say there are things that happened in the last four years that surprised me, caught me off guard and perhaps I didn't think it looked like the real liberal government I expected it to look like," he said. Mr McBride said he would continue to advocate for Mackillop, and will work with the Labor Party to bring their promises - particularly the pledge of millions of dollars for the Keith and Naracoorte Hospitals - to fruition. "The Labor party knows of my ambitions for the regions, they know of my concerns and I have been on a number of committees on which I have advocated for the regions," he said. "They have $8 million allocated to our hospitals, I will work with them to make sure that money is well spent and we have the outcomes we are looking for in Mackillop hospitals. Those are the sort of things I will work with Labor on to make sure we get maximum dollars toward Mackillop, like what has been promised."

