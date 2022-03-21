Senior basketballers awarded

sport, local-sport,

The senior basketball season has come to a close with Light Green winning the premiership in the men's basketball. They defeated dark green in a 35 to 25 victory. In the women's A grade, Mudlarks defeated Panthers 41 to 24 and in the B grade Padthaway came out on top, defeating Toyota 34 to 28. The season's best were presented with awards. Proving that he is as good on the basketball court as he is on the footy field, winning Best and Fairest in the men was Tobin Cox. Runner up was Clay Southern. In the women's Best and Fairest, Trudy Lane was named as the winner, with Ange Donnelly as the runner up. Light Green defeated Dark Green 35 to 25. Light Green point scorers- Tobin Cox 11, Tyler Thomson 11, JoJo Jones 5, Maecho Ola 4, Nic Lacey 4. Best players - Nic Lacey and Tyler Thomson. Dark Green point scorer's- Taylor Lawrie 13, Andrew Leech 4, John Lobban 2, Jack Steadman 2, Jack Ryan 2, Lachie Tenace 2. Best players- Lachie Tenace and Taylor Lawrie Mudlarks defeated Panthers 41 to 24. Mudlarks point scorers- Trudy Lane 16, Sarah Romer 8, Floss Kavanagh 7, Nicole Hocking 4, Ebony Pretlove 4, Best players- Sarah Romer and Trudy Lane. Panthers point scorers- Ava Woosnam 10, Sally Logan 4, Kylie Ware 3, Mel Pretlove 3, Libby Pretlove 2, Sarah duRand 2, Best players- Sarah duRand and Sally Logan. Padthaway defeated Toyota 34 to 28. Padthaway point scorers- Ange Donnelly 12, Kiara Silvester 9, Jess Williams 5, Indie Venables 4, Sally Schultz 2. Best players - Indie Venables and Sally Schultz. Toyota point scorers- Krystal Miller 11, Lily Sambell 9, Alicia Munro 6, Bindi Neal 2. Best players - Hattie Sambell and Bindi Neal Grey/Red defeated Yellow. Grey/Red point scorers - Asha McMullan 6, Alice Mott 4, Anna Riley 4. Best players - Anna Riley and Asha McMullan. Yellow point scorers - Alexis Bytheway 4. Best players - Alexis Bytheway and Bianca Mahoney. Red defeated Green. Red point scorers - Angus Redding 6, Kyrin Pettman 4, Digby Wight 4, Eddie Brooksby 3. Best players - Kyrin Pettman and Angus Redding. Green point scorers - Hyuan Coronel 4, Nate Harris 2. Best players - Hyuan Coronel and Nate Harris. Purple defeated Grey. Purple point scorers - Piper Wardle 10, Ripley Gould 7, Bridie Hutchens 6, Charlize Castine 2, Grace Doolan 2. Best players - Charlize Castine and Ripley Gould. Grey point scorers - Annie Rasheed 6, Milla Ottoson Crossling 6, Emma Kay 4, Ava McCarthy 2. Best players - Team Effort. Pink defeated Black. Pink point scorers - Jorja Walker 8, McKinlee Brighton 8, Ava Maresch 8, Piper Southern 2. Best players - Team Effort. Black point scorers - Isabella Mahney 10, Zoe Moritz 8, Milla Ottoson Crossling 2. Best players - Anna Riley and Pippa Rasheed. Grey defeated Black. Grey point scorers - Archer Woosnam 12, Jack Trader 11, Cru Waihape 9, Gus Brooksby 2. Best players - Harvey Pettman and Gus Brooksby. Black point scorers - Nate Henderson 12, Thyrone Coronel 6, Will Pretlove 6, Cooper Mott 2, Sid Wight 2, Alex Myers 1. Best players - Will Pretlove and Nate Henderson. Red defeated Orange. Red point scorers - Frazier Brodie 14, Sid Wilkin 6, Tyson Sears 5, Jack Sellars 2, Memphis Pearce 2. Best players - Sid Wilkin and Frazier Brodie. Orange point scorers - Angus Farley 4, Will Maney 2, Gus Sambell 2, Archie Brodie 2. Best players - Angus Farley and Jack Orton. Light Blue defeated Yellow. Light Blue point scorers - Jackson Oster 26, Mason White 6, Henry Orton 2, Sid Riley 2. Best players - Henry Orton and Jackson Oster. Yellow point scorers - Quentin Mitchell 15, Tyler Walker 4, Jack Phelan 4. Best players - Quentin Mitchell and Tyler Walker Grey defeated Black. Grey point scorers - Jeremiah Pearce 14, Jack Pilkington 12, Tommy Taylor 9, Harvey Koch 4, Fletcher James 2, Lui Coronel 1. Best players - Fletcher James and Jack Pilkington. Black point scorers - Charlie Nolan 23, Jack Thomson 3, Turoa Rickus 2, Thomas Maney 2, Best players - Thomas Maney and Charlie Nolan. Red defeated Green. Thravis Coronel 26, Harriso Brodie 17, Eddy Ottoson Crossling 4, Thomas Williams 4. Best players - Harrison Brodie and Mawson Kidman. Green point scorers - Darcy duRand 18, Harry Brewin 8, Chencey Manalastas 2. Best players - Chencey Manalastas and Darcy duRand. Pink defeated Green. Pink point scorers - Eva Tierney 8, Lucy Tiver 8, Hannah Edwards 5, Chloe Mahoney 4, Anna Bald 2. Best players - Chloe Mahoney and Eva Tierney. Green point scorers - Jasmine Tidy 6, Alice Redding 5, Georgie Midwinter 2, Bella Bueti 2. Best players- Bella Bueti and Kaidee Thomson. U/12 Squad defeated Navy. U/12 Squad point scorers - Jorja Walker 10, McKinlee Brighton 6, Isabella Mahney 4, Piper Wardle 4, Ava Maresch 2, Annie Rasheed 2. Best players - Team Effort. Navy point scorers - Tahlia Maresch 14, Evie Mott 6, Poppy Ryan 2, Maddison Bellman 2. Best players - Team Effort. Orange defeated U/14 B Squad. Orange point scorers - Charlie Brodie 59, Ollie Wardle 14, Luba Sobantu 9, Alex Bounds 4, Digby Harvie 2. Best players - Luba Sobantu and Alex Bounds. U/14 B Squad point scorers - Jack Phelan 7, Chencey Manalastas 6, Harry Brewin 4, Thomas Williams 4, Tyler Walker 2. Best players - Team Effort. Yellow defeated Black. Yellow point scorers - George Pretlove 17, Darcy Schinckel 12, Archie Ebert 6, Lorenz Rickus 6, Sid Freckleton 5, Josh Pope 2, Jack Kay 2, Lincoln McSorley 2. Best players - Team Effort. Black point scorers - Eamon Southern 15, Bernie Watson 9, Darcy Pilkington 4. Best players - Team Effort. Blue defeated U/14 A Squad. Blue point scorers - Oscar Wilkinson 29, Zach Boston 12, Marcus Brand 8, JohnGosse 6, Kobe Sears 4, Ben Tiver 2. Best players - Zach Boston and Kobe Sears. U/14 A Squad point scorers - Charlie Nolan 13, Jackson Oster 13, Tommy Taylor 9, Thraviz Coronel 6, Darcy duRand 1. Best players - Team Effort. Grey defeated Green. Grey point scorers - Riley McMullan 19, Ben Phelan 13, Riley Castine 12, Charlie Wiliams 10, Jack duRand 4, Matt Bird 3. Best players - Ben Phelan and Riley McMullan. Green point scorers - Rylan Southern 13, Joe Ottoson Crossling 10, Chad Hoskin 7, Jack Barker 5, Flynn Moss 4. Best players - Chad Hoskin and Flynn Moss. Light Blue defeated Purple. Light Blue point scorers - Taya Brunt 15, Abby Anderson 14, Jamie Wachtel 4, Molly Crouch 4. Best players - Abby Anderson and Taya Brunt. Purple point scorers - Heidi Berkin 14, Chelsea duRand 6, Myra Hoare 6, Piper Wardle 2. Best players - Heidi Berkin and Piper Wardle. Black defeated U/14 Squad. Black point scorers - Krystal Miller 11, Macca Burke 9, Livvy Thomson 9, Lily Larder 3, Georgina Mahney 2. Best players - Livvy Thomson and Gina Mahney. Grey defeated Green on forfeit.

Senior basketballers awarded