If you have travelled along the Riddoch Highway in recent days, or plan to journey the Dukes Highway this week you may bear witness to an unusual sight. Alec Hamilton, of Mount Gambier is currently on his way to Adelaide, but decided to use a curious mode of transport. To raise money and awareness for prostate cancer, Mr Hamilton will be pushed about 400kms in his wheelchair by his sons Adrian, Keith, Drew and Ewan. Mr Hamilton said the trip came about in "A comedy of errors." Originally, the journey was set to begin on Friday, January 28, bur it was delayed and instead started on Friday, March 18. He was going to travel to the Caravan and Camping show, but after that was delayed and rescheduled for June, Mr Hamilton thought he should complete the journey sooner rather than later. Instead of traveling the whole way to Adelaide, Mr Hamilton decided to finish the trip in Nairne so he and his four sons would not have to battle city traffic. The team have so far stopped in Penola, Narracoorte and Keith, and hope to arrive in Nairne by Monday, March 28. For the rest of their travels, Mr Hamilton and his family will stop overnight in Tintinara, Coonalpyn, Coomandook, Tailem Bend, Murray Bridge and Nairne. Mr Hamilton said they hope to raise $90,000 for new equipment to treat cancers in the Limestone Coast. "I'm trying to put laser equipment into the Mount Gambier Hospital which can be used in any of the Limestone Coast hospitals," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154619127/7b8a4c7e-3620-4ecf-bf58-c1bdc4f55d7a.jpg/r1_34_638_394_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg