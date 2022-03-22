Concerns raised over Moore St upgrade

news, local-news,

Parents of students at Naracoorte Primary School have raised concerns over work on Moore Street, which started this week. The works include the reconstruction of the road, the installation of a shared foot and bike path, a formal emu crossing and formalised parallel parking. A letter sent by the school's governing council to parents said they were concerned that the design did not provide solutions and would, in fact, cause traffic congestion, be more dangerous for students and increase the number of people parking in residential streets. It also stated concerns about what the school council perceived to be a lack of communication and consultation. "It is governing council's position that enough angle parking to allow all cars to be stationary at peak times is safer than the traffic issues caused by insufficient parallel parking," the letter read. "Governing Council is concerned that a plan to manage these traffic consequences does not accompany the design. "The authority to manage traffic on public roads rests with the local council. "Governing Council has also expressed serious dissatisfaction with the lack of communication and consultation with the school throughout council's project." However, Naracoorte Lucindale Council chief executive officer Trevor Smart refuted the claims that the council had not consulted with the school community. "I would consider that there was fairly extensive consultation and communication with the school over a period of nearly four years," he said. "This started from a request from the governing council in 2018, so we have been to various onsite meetings and discussions, the design consultant has met with the school and the Way To Go Road Safety Program and then collectively we have met on various occasions as well. "We think there has been extensive consultation. "There may be a view that we haven't consulted, but it may be a case that when we have asked for an opinion or feedback, that it hasn't been provided to those people to have a look, which is not our role. "As with all consultation and communication, when you look back at it, yep, we probably could have done a step or two different and in hindsight, we could have done this, we could have done that, but I think largely, we went about it fairly extensively." Mr Smart said the plans were done with the safety of the students in mind, and that he did not expect the work to have an effect on the surrounding streets. "The parent survey that the school did drove a lot of the solutions and I think we have ticked a lot of those boxes off," he said. "The issue is, we will be providing a safer pedestrian environment, but it does take away parks, but you can't have both unfortunately, and that was one of the main challenges. "It was about putting curbing in and more structured road, proper delineated parking and a much better delineated emu crossing, with good sight line clearances. "It will provide a much safer environment for pedestrians and school children, which we think should be the primary objective. "It shouldn't be about parking convenience, it should be about the children's safety first and foremost." "The idea is that you go north down Moore Street, loop around Rotary Park and then come back up south along Moore Street, and there are plenty of parks at the Swimming Lake, so with the footpaths, that makes a good connection."

