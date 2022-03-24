news, local-news,

If you have ever wondered about what goes into the art all around you, be sure to pop in and see some artists at work, with the Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery's new program. Visitors to the gallery will have a chance to art in action with their new Maker of the Month program, in which artists or makers from the Naracoorte district and the wider Limestone Coast region will be featured each month with displays and demonstrations. The maker for March was Kaye Beauchamp, a multi-talented artist and embroiderer who is skilled in a wide variety of crafts using textiles and mixed media. She makes books and book covers using these talents. Each artist is invited to display their work for sale and to demonstrate their skills in the Bainger Gallery. Gallery secretary, Lesley Cook said the program was designed to showcase and promote local artists and makers in the community. "Many of those on the program would not have enough material for an individual exhibition but plenty for a small display. Others would not consider themselves artists, but rather makers,' she said. Jo Fife, a textile artist is the Maker of the Month for April. She has been a professional artist for 30 years and is a mixed media specialist. At the Naracoorte Gallery she will be demonstrating machine embroidery and jewellery making on three Sundays, April 3, 10 and 24 and in the Gallery on Wednesday April 20. In May, Anthea Brinkworth from Willalooka will be showcasing her silver smithing which she sells under the Willo Designs label in the Gallery's shop. She makes silver jewellery using native motifs. In June Naracoorte's Arts and Cultural officer, Jessie Lumb will be featured and then in July, eco warrior Bec Hill will bring her skills to the fore with a Christmas in July theme and make recycled items into decorations. Other artists featured later in the year are Anne Johnson from Penola with her origami cards, Dagny Strand, artist and Bruce Kennewell, artisan blacksmith and Charlie Furr who is a wood carver and resin worker.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/2119456d-58bf-4506-bfac-4dcd5303ee65.jpg/r0_397_804_851_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Check out art in the making