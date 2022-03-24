Communication issues up for discussion

news, local-news,

A Lucindale community group has hit out at the Naracoorte Lucindale Council, claiming communication has been lacking when it comes to council projects in Lucindale. Chairperson of Lucindale Community Economic Development Board (LINC) Abigail Goodman presented at the local government meeting last Tuesday, speaking about the projects they had been working on, plans for upgrades at Loechal Park and the communication between the community and council. During the presentation, she said communication between the council and the community had been lacking. "LINC and the Lucindale community don't really feel like we were given much opportunity to support the work at Centenary Park," she said. "Feedback from the community has been that they found it difficult to engage with the work, and to find out information about how those upgrades were going. They don't feel like they have been able to have input into the project. "LINC would like a chance to meet with the council to discuss and reflect of that process and see how it might be improved during future projects. "We want to foster a positive and consultative working relationship, rather than a reactive and in some instances, the negative one that we've experienced. "There is a lot of good work being done by the community and council so how can we leverage that and how can we make sure we get the outcomes that meet community expectations and getting everyone involved in that." She said consultation regarding the development of the Lucindale Masterplan was "fabulous" but that the final part of the consultation - the launch of the masterplan within the community - was missed due to COVID. "I think it has led to a mismatch in council's understanding of what that masterplan is and how it's being implemented and the community's," Ms Goodman said. "Council's understanding is that there is a map in the masterplan and that is what has been delivered so when we were expecting a pump track and skate park, we asked a number of times to have some maps and drawings of those so we knew what was coming. "Same with the entrance signage - we've been asked as a community to have input into the two types of font that available and whether it's upper case or lower case, but not actually what the design and feel of that looks like, and I know for example at Robe there was a lot more community input into what those entrance sign upgrades would be. "I actually think the entrance sign upgrade is a really good idea, but I feel that it has missed the mark, because the community is saying things like, 'It's only a couple hundred metres from the old one, why are we spending all this money when we have those?' because they don't look that different. "In terms of consultation, that's why I think it would be great to have that next layer of consultation to improve it so all those hours make for the best benefit." Vice-chair Geoff Robinson said communication between the community and council was worse than ever. "I've had 25 years of leadership in the Lucindale community and I think, - nd the community have indicated this to me - that over the past four years the communication and direction from the community to the council and the council to the community is the lowest it's ever been, and I would like to see that tweaked so each of us know what is happening in advance," he said. As well as speaking about their projects, the group presented a list of questions to the council, which can be seen on the council agenda here. During the meeting, councillors voted that the council provide a letter of support to LINC's funding application to the LC Landscape Board Grassroots Grants Program for Loechel Park at Lucindale, and that funding consideration be given to the Loechel Park carpark project for up to $15,000 in Council's 2022-2023 budget deliberations. Speaking after the meeting, Chief Executive officer Trevor Smart said the council had done it's best to consult with the Lucindale community. "I personally think council has consulted and communicated reasonably extensively," he said. "I attend LINC meetings and we talk to various community people out there. "I think our communication and consultation can always be improved, but I think it is reasonably good. We are trying to rethink how we can do it better and what we can do differently, but I haven't come up with an answer yet. "We will respond to all their questions, and we will offer if they want to re-engage less formally with council, we are open to an invite for a roundtable chat." He said the council had established a working group to help consult with the community on the Masterplan, which consists of three community members and two school representatives, and they hold regular meeting with the group.

