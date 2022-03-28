Naracoorte hockey starts

news, local-news,

Beautiful warm weather welcomed the youngest players in the association for Round 1 of the 2022 hockey season. Lots of brand new players, some more experienced, all combined to show us what's in store for the future of hockey in Naracoorte. Some great efforts, super skills and lots of fun for all involved. U13 Results Kingston/Lucindale 10 def Redlegs 0 - Goal scorers: Sarah Johns (KL), Cody Hill (KL), Daniel Hill (KL), Amy Ewer (KL), Teagan Hocking (KL), Corrie Taylor (KL) Dartmoor 3 defeated Greenbottles 0. Goal scorers: Jacob Lewis (D), Mason White (D), Eddie Dolphin (D) Greenbottles best: Eliza Withers Dartmoor best: Bree Ellis. Dartmoor versus Greenbottles match report Both teams bounced out of the block with the first game of the season. Plenty of ball action at all ends of the field. Dartmoor's offence came out strong scoring in quick succession but there was excellent work from Greenbottles back line Eliza Withers, Harriet Waters and Harrison Andrews getting the ball into the midfield for Toby Boord and Phoebe Yates. The second half saw greens use some of these forward passes with great tackles from Henry Fry and Winnie Schinckel moving the ball up to Jada Copping and Alice Fry. This excellent pressure saw Greenbottles convert this to several short corners but were unable to get it past Dartmoor's goalie Bree Ellis. A great first game for new coach Madi Derrington and fill in goalie Lachlan Withers' team. Kingston/Lucindale 10 def Redlegs 0 - Goal scorers: Sarah Johns (KL), Cody Hill (KL), Daniel Hill (KL), Amy Ewer (KL), Teagan Hocking (KL), Corrie Taylor (KL) U16 Results Kingston/Lucindale 5 def Redlegs 0 - Goal scorers: Christopher Hille 4 (KL), Luke Ewer (KL) Greenbottles 4 def Dartmoor 1. Goal scorers: Will Ellis 2 (G), Tillie Derrington (G), Henry Boord (G), Mason White (D) Greenbottles best: Phoebe Yates. Dartmoor best: Natasha Moore Greenbottles Vs Dartmoor match report A well balanced game with some fresh new faces. The ball was run well through the middle by Greenbottles Henry Boord and Callum Carruthers-Murray, Dartmoor's Mason White and Lachie Dolphin pushed the ball forward but was held out by Greens Harriet Waters and Archie Carruthers-Murray. Some fast paced action saw a great pass from Callum to Tillie Derrington to score. The fast pace continued in the second half with Greenbottle's Henry Boord taking a swift goal. Greenbottless keeping some good control on the ball, several short corners gave Will Ellis opportunities to score twice. Dartmoor continued their efforts and were rewarded with a goal from Mason White. The pace of the game slowed as the sun heated things up. A great game to start the season. Women Tatiara 4 def Dartmoor 1 - Goal scorers: Abbey Martin 2 (T), Eliza Lewellyn (T), Sigourney Williams (T), Sarah Hamilton (D) Greenbottles 6 def Kingston/Lucindale 0. Goal scorers: Tori Ghezzi 2 (G), Madi Derrington (G), Nancy Crawshaw (G), Dani Mahoney (G), Lucy Possingham (G) Greenbottles vs Kingston/Lucindale match report The heat gave everyone a very warm welcome to start the season. Despite Kingston/Lucindale's Tara-Lee O'Bryan's relentless defence creating troubles for Greens attacks, Tori Ghezzi opened the scoring quite early on. The attacks kept coming with scores from Madi Derrington and Dani Mahoney.K/L tried to draw the ball forward with Brooke Green and Tamsyn Butler but alas unable to convert. Second half saw Green's attack continue with more goals from Tori, Nancy Crawshaw and Lucy Possingham. Both sides seemed really rusty for the initial game of the season, but very happy to be back out on the turf! Men Tatiara 2 def Dartmoor 1 - Goal scorers: Danny Verrall (T), Lachie Nisbet (T), Micahel Hutchesson (D) Greenbottles 7 def Kingston/Lucindale 1. Goal scorers: Gabe Cox 3 (G), Cameron Taylor 2 (G), Mick Derrington 2 (G), Connor Butler (KL) Greenbottles vs Kingston/Lucindale match report Plenty of jocularity and chat started the game with the seniors on both sides directing traffic and the younger fellows creating havoc with high level skills and extreme speed. Cameron Taylor and Gabe Cox made magic in the circle with several goals to both players. Connor Butler did respond with his own magic putting Kingston/Lucindale on the scoreboard. The goals began to accumulate for Greenbottles and Kingston/Lucindale's efforts were just not reflected on the score board. Toby Boord made his debut to mens with some effective ghosting taking on the men in attack after an unsuccessful attempt at penalty stroke. Mick Derrington joined the scoring force of the Greens with a goal of his own. Great weather for a great start to NDHA's 2022 season.

Naracoorte hockey starts