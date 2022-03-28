Naracoorte South Primary School celebrates diversity

news, local-news,

Students of Naracoorte South Primary School were decked out in orange on Friday, as they celebrated Harmony Day. With the Annual Children's Festival, which normally held with all schools in the Town Squares, cancelled due to COVID, the school decided to hold their own celebrations to mark Harmony Day, which celebrates Australia's cultural diversity. Students held an assembly, presented by Youth Mental Health Ambassadors Dannielle Cornish, Izzy Robinson, Sydney Schultz and Nayab Jafari, where all the students performed a dance and showed off posters made by each class to encompass this year's Harmony Day Theme, Everyone Belongs. The posters will be displayed at the community Harmony Day celebrations at the Swimming Lake this Friday. The assembly was followed by lunch and games. Wellbeing Leader Cathie Biggins said the school still wanted to celebrate Harmony Day, despite the Children's Festival being cancelled. "While we are disappointed that they couldn't join in in the community event, which we've been doing for several years now, this is an important event in our community," she said. "We have a very multicultural school so we want to take every opportunity to celebrate that." The community will celebrate Harmony Day this weekend, with celebrations starting at 6pm at the Naracoorte Swimming Lake.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/c0ea5171-23e3-4264-97a8-6ee35b04374f.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg