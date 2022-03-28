Veterans help their own through generous donation

news, local-news,

Patriots Australia Military Motorcycle Club Melbourne Branch made a generous donation to the Plympton Veterans Centre during a veterans meeting in Naracoorte last week. Limestone Coast Veterans Hub volunteer Laurie Mann and his team were in Naracoorte last week to meet with veterans, family members and council representatives, in an effort to educate them about their rights and entitlements. The meeting was also designed to help encourage veterans and their supporters to consider getting together and holding events in an effort to create a "veteran friendly" area. The hub is run under the auspices of Plympton Veteran's Centre in Adelaide, and offers support, advocacy and assistance to veterans and their families within the Limestone Coast. During the meeting, Patriots Australia member Wayne Southern presented Mr Mann with a cheque for $1,650, raised over the past year by the club. "We raise money through raffles, fines, things like that, and every year we donate that money to an organisation," he said. "Last year I spent a bit of time in the mental health hospital, and Laurie was a good help, and he looked after my partner while I was away as well, so I put it to the club that I would like to donate money to them." The money will go towards helping other veterans through the centre's services.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/bb796141-ae71-4b1f-8e93-c74b65ab2810.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg