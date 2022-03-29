Call to arms to help vulnerable community members

news, local-news,

A veterans advocate is calling on the community to consider checking on the community's vulnerable members during extreme weather events. Liz Wheeler has urged the Naracoorte community to watch out for elderly and vulnerable people, after a local man was left in a terrible state during hot weather earlier this year. Ms Wheeler said that during a spontaneous visit to an elderly Naracoorte man on a very hot day, they found him in very bad shape and severely dehydrated. "This was when we had a spate of a week of over 35 degree weather, and we had some public holidays," she said. "The issue is, if you are receiving home visits, they come on set days, but if you are supposed to have a home visit that falls on a public holiday, you don't necessarily have that visit, so you can go a number of days without anyone coming to check on you. "This was a vulnerable person that we decided to check on out of the blue, we hadn't planned it, but if we hadn't gone, this person would have died." She said that after extensive checks with local and statewide agencies, there were no services with a policy to check on the vulnerable community members during extreme hot or cold weather. "I went right through the local council, different healthcare providers, GPs, the hospital, and none of them have a hot weather policy in relation to vulnerable people, so unless you have paid for a visit and it is confirmed they are coming, there is nothing," she said. "This hot weather, where we have weeks of it at a time, is not going to go away, and the community needs to have a way that they can look after vulnerable people - whether that's a phone call, or a community hub that just goes and visits to see how people are doing. "We can not rely on family - there can be issues within families, but more importantly, for generations people have been relying on their families being around, especially in regional centres, but it's not like that anymore. "Kids move away, they go to Uni, they move away for work, so you can not rely on a family member going around to check. "We are all worried about COVID, but this is what is going to knock people off." She said the solution could be as simple as a phonecall or quick visit to people at risk, to check on them and ensure they have access to water and appropriate heating and cooling. "It's about ensuring elderly people and vulnerable people - because it can be a physical inability - have access to water," she said. "I think it is something that a committee group here could explore. "Our vulnerable people need someone to knock on the door and say 'how are you going?'. As a community, we can't just rely on these formal services, there needs to be something at a community level - whether it be a church group or service group. "This is not restricted to Naracoorte - this is a nationwide problem, but it was highlighted very definitely here. "It is something that is fixable - a lot of things that confront us are too big, but this is something that is workable."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/83c45fd4-7775-46cb-9453-7758cc993229.jpg/r3_294_5757_3545_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg