A new chapter for former Herald building

History will live on in the new Naracoorte Library, which once housed the Naracoorte Herald. While the doors have been open since February, an official opening was held yesterday, with Limestone Coast mayors, council staff and community members in attendance. Speaking at the opening was Mayor Erika Vickery, Architect Brett Julian and Mossop Constructions manager Craig Williamson. Mayor Erika Vickery welcomed everyone to the proceedings and outlined the history of the project which has been ongoing for more than five years. "Initially there were discussions about the inadequacies about the old library building, and council conducted some community consultations to gauge what people thought was important to them," she said. "A variety of options were discussed, with no decisions made for that time. "With the election of a new council almost four years ago, the project was progressed. "The availability of the Naracoorte Herald building to house the library was seen as an opportunity to enable a connection with the Town Hall, to beautify the streetscape and assist with the rejuvenation of the centre of town. "Once council had made it's decision, Brett Julian Architects was engaged to design the project and subsequently the contract was awarded to Mossop Construction for the build." She thanked all the council staff involved in the successful completion of the project. The library is housed in the former Naracoorte Herald building, and Mr Julian said there were challenges working with the existing building, although remnants of it's newspaper history would live on through some design elements. "This was the former Naracoorte Herald building, so as a design team we were very keen to work with the existing building and work with the heritage not only of the town hall, but the heritage that had already been created in the building," he said. "We tried to carry through some little reminders of the former use of the building in some of the smaller details such as the cyan, magenta, yellow and black color stamps you see in newspapers, so carrying that through in our signage," he said. "So If you are wondering why we chose pink, that's the magenta coming through from the old printing presses that used to be here. "You'll also notice the perforated patterns on the windows, and carrying through the joinery, that reflects the patterns in pixilation that we find in old newspaper print. "So we tried to tie those little elements through to try and keep a little bit of the history of the building going." Manager of Mossop Construction Craig Williamson thanked his team for their efforts during construction and extended his thanks to the local contractors that worked on the project. "This was a project that at one point had 100 per cent local trades on it," he said. "We had a few hiccups along the line and we lost two which we had to bring out of Adelaide, but apart from that this project was all Mount Gambier or Naracoorte based. "That is a good effort for a project of this size." Follwoing the opening, invited guests enjoyed nibbles and drinks in the new Library.

