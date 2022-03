news, local-news,

Groups in the region have been encoraged to apply for the Limestone Coast Landscape Board (LCLB) Grassroots Grants. Chair of LCLB, Penny Schilz said the program supported eleven local projects in 2021/2022 "The Limestone Coast Landscape Board is excited to see the diverse range of projects put forward from the community," she said. Visit www.landscape.sa.gov.au/lc or call 8735 1204 for information.

