Cheers to fifty years for Peter and Anne

Anne and Peter Flavel are marking a milestone today as they celebrate their fiftieth wedding anniversary. Despite the date, it is definitely no joke, with Peter saying that spending half a century in love with one person is a wonderful statement about the gift of married life Anne was born in Naracoorte as the eldest daughter of the late Eric and Pat Burford. Eric was the local butcher and Pat was a bursar at Naracoorte High School. Peter was born in Adelaide and came to Lucindale with his parents Joe and Rita Flavel in the late fifties to take on a 1,400-acre soldier settlement block at Spence. Rita passed away nine years ago, and Joe turns 100 in September. Anne left Naracoorte for Adelaide, and after four years at teachers college, returned to Naracoorte to teach, and many students who went to the Naracoorte South Primary School will remember Mrs Flavel as "the best teacher they ever had". In all, Anne taught for 35 years. Peter started his business life as an AMP financial adviser, soon starting general insurance brokerage Riddoch Insurance Services. Initially, Anne and Peter met at a party at her parents' house while they were away for the night. "There were no mobile phones etc, so the main communication about parties on was while at the drive inn on a Saturday night or if it was a hot night, at the swimming lake," said Peter. "The lake was where you could parade around in your budgie smugglers and the girls in their teensy-weensy bikinis. "Of course, the lake was not alcohol free then, so many the long neck bottles of beer from the fellas, Barossa Pearl and vinspar bottles from the girls, would litter the area next day." After four years of travelling to Adelaide most weekends to visit Anne who was at teachers' college, the pair married in St Paul's Anglican church in Naracoorte on Easter Saturday, April 1 1972. "Of course, this was amid all those April fools' jokes but here we are 50 years later," he said. The pair have two sons - Financial planner Jason, who lives in Mount Gambier with his wife Kahli, who is a financial manager, and insurance broker Leigh who lives in Naracoorte. Being a teacher always meant time off at end of term for a few weeks, three times a year which Anne and Peter took full advantage of by holidaying overseas. Their first overseas holiday was to the Maldives, absolutely idyllic and what a way to begin their adventures. Anne loves cruising, so it is no wonder the Mediterranean cruise with stop-overs in Egypt and Turkey was her number one cruise. Peter has always been a little more adventurous and loved the three times they have been to Africa, especially the big game tours in the early morning and night time. In 2007, at age 58, after thirty-seven years of service to his clients, a bout of cancer and twelve months recuperating, Peter decided to sell both the companies and retire "to get out there and smell the roses." Now in retirement, Anne and Peter travel extensively for four or five months every year in their 4wd and caravan. These trips often mean leaving the caravan in a park and sleeping in their rooftop camper while they ventured off road for weeks at a time traversing some of Australia's most hostile environments such as the Canning stock route, 2000 kilometres, crossing four deserts and having fuel dropped in the desert at half way - The Kimberly, Cape York, The high country (Vic) and the Simpson desert. "You never go on a trip with Peter, it's always an adventure," Anne said. All in all, the pair agreed that the last fifty years seems to have gone by so quickly Best wishes of congratulations have been received from The Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Leader of the opposition Anthony Albanese, Governor General David Hurley, Premier of SA Peter Malinauskas, member for Mackillop Nick McBride, Governor of SA Frances Adamson and Member for Barker Tony Pasin,. Lastly, the pair said they are proud to have lived in Naracoorte their entire married life where most people know them to say g'day when they meet. "Naracoorte is always neat and tidy and a pleasure to call home," Peter said.

Cheers to fifty years for Peter and Anne