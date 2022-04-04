GALLERY| A Simple Space is simply amazing

news, local-news,

A world-class acrobatics performance wowed the audience in Naracoorte on Friday. Gravity and Other Myths performed A Simple Space at the Harmony Day celebrations in Naracoorte on Friday, and the audience were enthralled. The show is a multi-award winning performance, which has received praise from around the world. It has been performed more than 850 times across 34 countries and received multiple awards, including the prestigious IPAY Victor Award for People's Choice. Prior to Friday's shows, some local students got a taste of acrobatics with a workshop hosted by the performers. The Naracoorte Herald caught up with three of the performers - Benton Adams-Walker, Shani Stephens and Jo Curry. Unlike many acrobatic shows, the performance featured no costumes, and no makeup for the performers to hide behind. Ms Curry described the show as "raw." "It came from and is still a bunch of friends just having fun on stage doing amazing acrobatics," she said. "It's honest, it's raw, it's us on stage - we aren't pretending to be any thing or anyone, we are just being ourselves." She got into sports acrobatics at a young age but knew from the age of seven that she wanted to join the circus. "In school we did careers day, and they put people who were unsure of what they wanted to get counselling to figure out what they wanted to do. "I said I didn't need that, because I knew what I wanted to do and they put me in it anyway because they didn't believe me!" For Ms Stephens, her start in acrobatics came after a back injury meant she could no longer compete in gymnastics. "I thought 'what do I do with all these skills I have acquired over the years' and I saw there was a youth circus in my area, so I went to that and then I went to the National Circus School in Albury with the Flying Fruit Fly Circus." Mr Adams-Walker started at a youth circus in Canberra, where he learnt how to juggle and unicycle as well as acrobatics, which got him hooked. He said the show was about challenging each other, playing games, and having fun. "There's no costume`s or makeup, you can see how much we sweat and struggle on stage," he said. The show has been running for more than eight years, and while all the performers have performed it before, the current ensemble has only performed it together a few times. Unlike other shows, the audience were invited to sit close around the stage and were delighted to be involved in parts of the show. Following their in Naracoorte, the act will move onto Keith and Burra before heading overseas to Germany, France and Iceland. To learn more, visit www.gravityandothermyths.com/shows/a-simple-space

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/1a8e8f8f-c448-4447-984c-574d25d04ed3.JPG/r3_0_5998_3387_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg