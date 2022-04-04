GALLERY| Harmony Day brings community together

news, local-news,

It was great to see people of all ages and cultures come together for Harmony Day on Friday. The Swimming Lake was full of people enjoying some delicious cultural dishes, cooked by members of the community. The crowd enjoyed entertainment by the Naracoorte Highland Pipe Band and the Samoan dancers before the highlight of the evening, a world-class acrobatic act by Gravity and Other Myths. As is tradition, children and adults floated their lanterns, which were covered in wishes of peace and kindness, on the lake.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/45508ab1-b1bb-429b-9918-bcf629556958.JPG/r3_613_5998_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg