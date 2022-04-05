What's on in Naracoorte and Lucindale

news, local-news,

Join in the fun Naracoorte Parkrun Every Saturday, starting at Naracoorte Swimming Lake, 8am; it is a timed, five kilometre, mixed terrain course that covers part of the Creek Walk and through the parklands. People can run, jog or walk, and can do it on their own or bring some friends. It is free to take part, but participants do need to register on the Parkrun website prior to the day. Market fun Historic Vehicle Club Markets April 9, Sheep's Back Museum complex, 8am-11.30am, market includes local produce, plants, homemade goods, arts and crafts, bric-a-brac and more. There will be a sausage sizzle available and the historic vehicle display will be open. New stallholders welcome - for information, contact Daphne 0438 622 143. Remember the fallen Fire Museum Annual Memorial Service Saturday, April 9, SA Volunteer Fire Service Museum, 52 Kingston Ave East. The Annual Memorial Service will be held for all Volunteer Firefighters who lost their life will be held at 11am. All welcome. Following the event, there will be a barbeque lunch at Naracoorte CFS station. If you wish to attend lunch, phone Rex Hall on 0417 081 560 or email gadang38@tpg.com.au Lest We Forget ANZAC Day April 25, 5am, Naracoorte War Memorial. The Naracoorte ANZAC Day Service will be held at the War Memorial at 5.30am. The service will be followed by a commemorative march. The Lucindale ANZAC Day Service will be held at the War Memorial at 7am. It will be followed by breakfast at the Lucindale Memorial Hall. Everyone welcome. Breakfast is $5. Bag a Bargain Naracoorte Swap Meet and Show 'n' Shine Saturday May 7 and Sunday May 8, Naracoorte Showgrounds. Entry $5. One of the largest Swap Meets in SA, there will be plenty on offer for everyone. Crafts, car parts, collectables, jewellery books and much more. Open 7am to 5pm Saturday, and 7am to noon on Sunday. For more details or to book a site, email naracoortehvc@gmail.com Arts in the Limestone Coast Penola Coonawarra Arts Festival Thursday, May 12 to Sunday, May 15. The annual festival will return with a premiere Opera performance, a family pARTy in the heart of Penola and a night of grassroots music on the program. More than forty venues will be abuzz with more than fifty events. Kicking off the Festival celebrations will be the announcement of the 2022 John Shaw Neilson Acquisitive Art prize winner. Events will include and Co Opera performance, a Literary Brunch and a Busking and Open Mic Competition.

