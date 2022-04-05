WordPress and Squarespace are both great for web development.

This is a commercial partnership with White Peak Digital.



The demand for websites is becoming increasingly common as people set up new businesses and services. WordPress and Squarespace are both tools used to set up fully-functional websites, and they are used very frequently worldwide.

There are many Squarespace and WordPress developers in Brisbane. But do they prefer one service over the other? Let's find out:

What is WordPress?

WordPress is an open-source platform that we can use to host and create websites. It has been around for many years now and is one of the easiest content-creating platforms today. Large and small websites can easily be set up using WordPress, and only the bare minimum coding skills are required to set up a fully-functional page.

We can use two main types of WordPress for website hosting. These include:

Hosted WordPress - This is a SaaS website compiler that grants you access to multiple features, storage space, and hosting. There is a free version of Hosted WordPress also available.

Self-Hosted WordPress - You can download Self-Hosted WordPress from the website WordPress.org. Self-hosted WordPress is also open-source, so it can be endlessly modified to meet specific website needs.

What is Square Space?

Squarespace was launched in 2003 and is probably one of the easiest website builders available online. It also offers SaaS for website development, which means a monthly fee is involved. Users of Squarespace do not need any coding knowledge to build a website from scratch, and there are thousands of gorgeous templates simply a click away with the help of Squarespace. Nearly 3 million websites online today are powered by Squarespace.

Key differences:

The main functions of both WordPress and Squarespace are the same. So how do you choose one over the other?

There are some key differences between the two platforms, and the one you pick ultimately depends on your preference. Here are some of the differences between WordPress and Squarespace:

Cost

Both WordPress and Squarespace require a monthly fee so that you can gain access to all of their nifty features. There is a free, open-source version of WordPress available, but you will still need to pay for themes, ecommerce features, and hosting.

There are different monthly plans for Squarespace that range from low to high. The more expensive plans have better features. However, you can easily use the less expensive plans if you want a basic, functioning website since it will still be aesthetically pleasing and fully functional.

You will need to pay for hosting events on WordPress, even if you use all the other free features. There are different hosting plans that you can use, from shared hosting to exclusive hosting. Shared hosting is the least expensive out of them all, and exclusive hosting is the most expensive but also the fastest and most secure.

Since Squarespace has fixed monthly plans and WordPress requires you to pay for whatever you use, either one can cost less depending on how you use it. For very high-functioning websites, WordPress can actually cost you more than the most expensive Squarespace plans.

Skills

WordPress is easy to use and can be used by anyone with the bare minimum knowledge of coding. However, since WordPress is open-source, people who can modify and configure the code to suit their needs can get the best use out of it.

On the other hand, Squarespace is incredibly easy to use for everyone. You do not need even the most basic coding knowledge to work with the Squarespace Platform. Anyone can use Squarespace to build their website. However, the limited modifications to the features can be a nuisance for experienced developers. Therefore Squarespace is ideal for people with little to no coding knowledge.

Interface

The interfaces used to set up websites with WordPress and Squarespace are very different.

On WordPress, you will need to use plugins and add-ons to make the interface more and more user-friendly. On-page editing is also difficult with WordPress since you will mostly be configuring one feature at a time. Maintaining a WordPress site is easier than configuring one, so you're good to go once the site is set up.

As for Squarespace, you can easily do on-page editing since the interface is very user-friendly. It is also quick, so you do not need to worry about adding plugins and add-ons. There is a drag and drop editor and easily modified text and buttons on the page.

Templates

WordPress has been unbeaten when it comes to themes so far. There are more than 9000 official themes available on the website, and there are many third-party theme providers, so there is no definite number of how many themes you can use. Naturally, you will find something you are looking for!

On the other hand, Squarespace has very aesthetically pleasing templates, and there are almost 150 of them available at present. Squarespace templates are much easier to use, and whatever you add to your website will blend right in with the template. You can also use separate plugins to add sidebars and other missing features. Basically, it is hard to mess up a Squarespace template.

Scalability

Websites built on both WordPress and Squarespace are now easily scalable, which means you can access them through your laptop, your phone, a tablet, or any other device. The size of the page easily adjusts to the screen you are viewing it on. Some outdated WordPress themes might not offer this feature. However, the more frequently updated ones do.

E-commerce

E-commerce is easily integrated into websites built with both platforms.

Squarespace templates offer e-commerce integration that is included in your monthly plan and are often easily navigated by the user.

WordPress has many plugins which can help you integrate ecommerce into your website easily.

Therefore, both website platforms are equally reasonable and easy to use for online transactions.

Conclusion

There is no clear winner when it comes to website building out of Squarespace or WordPress. Both platforms have their strengths and whichever you choose among them depends entirely on your skill level, needs, budget, and preference.