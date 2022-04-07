New exhibition highlights best of Australia

news, local-news,

After two years of delays, The Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery has finally been able to open it's latest exhibition Done and Dusted. Artists Lynda Robinson and Gayle Newcombe have finally managed to bring their wonderful exhibition Done and Dusted to Naracoorte, after COVID delayed it twice. It was great to see people from as far as Adelaide come to Naracoorte for the exhibition opening on Friday April 1. The exhibition is the culmination of a beautiful friendship born out of a shared love for art. The two met at a workshop in Nhill and became fast friends, now speaking almost every day and sharing advice and tips with each other. Lynda became an artist after the birth of her children. "I've liked art all my life and then after I had my children, I went back to art because I thought I had to do something other than changing nappies," she said. "I've always loved art but then I discovered pastels and that was it, I was hooked." Gayle had a similar story. "I always liked art as a little kid - I remember mum drawing pictures for us," she said. "Then I had a family and went back to work, and then years later, picked it all back up again. "I found pastels and now I just love it -it's immediate, you don't have to wait for it to dry, you can mix as you go, you don't have to wait for layers to dry." Holding an exhibition together was something the pair had discussed, but it was only two years ago that it became a reality, but the exhibition had to be put off due to COVID. "We've known each other for quite a while and we've always said one day we should do an exhibition together and now that day has come. "It was just in conversation for years, but then two years ago we decided to do this and COVID closed us down twice, but now we are here. "It's a love of art and a love of friendship, and here we go." The exhibition will run until May 8.

