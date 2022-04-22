Goodbye to journo Elisabeth

news, local-news,

After almost two years of living, working and playing in the Naracoorte Lucindale region, I am saddened to say this will be my last edition of Naracoorte Herald. I came to the region sight-unseen from Clare in July 2020, after the paper started up again after our COVID closure and I quickly fell in love with the beautiful scenery and the welcoming community. In my time I've covered everything from bushfires to politics, attended more than 150 local events and I have met and spoken to so many amazing locals who are doing great things, both locally and further afield. I have been blown away by some of incredible stories I've had the joy of telling - the amazing resilience and community spirit of the Lucindale community in the aftermath of the Blackford Fire, the way the community rallied around and helped each other during COVID, the success of our sporting superstars Lachie Neale and Hattie Shand, the list goes on. I have celebrated the wins and mourned the losses along with the community, and the Naracoorte Lucindale region will forever have a special place in my heart. It is a truly special place. I am happy to say I am not going far and will still be reporting on the goings-on in the South East, as I move onto The Border Watch to take up a News Editor role, so I will still be chasing local stories. Although I am leaving the Naracoorte Herald, I am not leaving town completely and I will continue in my volunteer roles within the Naracoorte Rotary Club and Naracoorte and District Hockey Association, so be sure to stop me for a chat!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/506de634-bab1-4cff-8422-9a6a5d5378ac_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1394_3024_3103_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg