GALLERY| Naracoorte remembers those that served

A large crowd filled the Naracoorte Town Square this morning for the Anzac Day Dawn service. Master of ceremonies retired warrant officer Jo-Anne Callaghan welcomed everyone to the service before providing some background on Anzac Day and what it represents. Ms Callaghan then shared some background on some of Naracoorte's war heroes. She spoke about Private Stanley Thomas Brealey, who was a farmhand from Naracoorte. He embarked with the 11th reinforcements from Adelaide on the 7th of November 1916 aboard HMAT Afric. He was killed in action near Bayeux, France on August 30, 1918 at only 19 years old. Sadly, his two older brothers, Corporal William Herbert Brealey, and Private Francis Henry Brealey were also killed in action, near Ypres, Belgium, on 19 October 1917 and 8 October 1917, respectively On Friday, March 23, 1917, the Naracoorte Herald reported the death of Private J E Hood. The article stated that Private Hood was in the 6th Red Cross Hospital in France on March 15 when he passed away from a gunshot wound to the leg. He enlisted in Naracoorte on March 15, 1916, and was attached to the 13th Reinforcements of the 27th Battalion. Lastly, she shared the story of Private Lance Roy Beaton, who enlisted on August 4, 1916. He was recorded as injured on the first day in the Second Battle of Bullecourt and was then originally listed as Missing in Action, but a few days later was presumed Killed in Action. Private Lance Roy Beaton has no known grave and his name is listed on the Australian National Memorial at Villers-Bretonneux. During the service, wreaths were laid by community organisations in honour of those killed in action. Laying two wreaths, one for each of his uncles, was Andy Boston. Thomas and Angus Boston were brothers from Naracoorte who enlisted during the First World War. They joined up together on August 14,1915 and were given consecutive service numbers - 3249 and 3250. Older brother Angus was 26 and Thomas was 22. Both men were part of the 10th Battalion, but were later re-allocated to the 50th Battalion in Egypt. Angus was wounded at Pozieres in 1916, suffering a gun shot wound to his arm, but he recovered from this wound and rejoined his unit. Unfortunately both men lost their lives in action at Noreuil, on the same day - April 2, 1917. Mr Boston said information given to the family said suggests that one brother was shot and the other killed in action whilst attempting a rescue. Warrant Officers Ryan Hamilton, Peter Curry and Darren Callaghan and students from local schools also participated in today's service and Ed Coventry of the Naracoorte Highland Band performed The Lone Piper. Following the service, veterans and their families, the CFS, local schools, and other organisations took part in a march around the squares and afterwards enjoyed breakfast at the Naracoorte Hotel.

