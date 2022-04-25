Football returns

sport, local-sport,

Naracoorte and Kybybolite football and netball teams took to the field for a minutes silence during their Anzac Day match on Monday. The match was a solid finish to Round 1 of the Kowree Naracoorte Tatiara Football League, which kicked off officially last weekend. It was decisive win for the Demons with Naracoorte winning the match 17.21.183 to the Tigers 3.8.26. A Grade Border Districts (13.14) 92 def Padthaway (12.1) 73 Penola (4.10) 34 def by Lucindale (19.14) 128 Keith (8.9) 57 def by Mundulla (11.10) 76 Bordertown (13.7) 85 def Kingston (6.10) 46 A Reserves Border Districts (6.3) 39 def by Padthaway (13.12) 90 Penola (5.2) 32 def by Lucindale (4.9) 33 Keith (4.8) 32 def Mundulla (4.6) 30 Bordertown (5.9) 39 def by Kingston (10.7) 67 Kybybolite v Naracoorte Under 17s Penola (4.6) 30 def by Padthaway (15.7) 97 Bordertown (9.11) 65 def Kingston (8.6) 54 Keith (6.10) 46 def by Mundulla (10.10) 70 Kybybolite V Naracoorte Under 14s Border Districts (6.7) 43 def Padthaway (1.1) 7 Keith (3.1) 19 def by Mundulla (7.11) 53 Bordertown (11.6) 72 def Kingston (1.1) 7 Kybybolite (6.2) 38 def by Naracoorte (11.2) 68 See reports inside.

