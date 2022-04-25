  1. Home
Football returns

Local Sport
RESPECT: Kybybolite and Naracoorte Football and Netball teams did a minutes silence before the game for Anzac Day. PHOTO: Elisabeth Champion
Naracoorte and Kybybolite football and netball teams took to the field for a minutes silence during their Anzac Day match on Monday.

The match was a solid finish to Round 1 of the Kowree Naracoorte Tatiara Football League, which kicked off officially last weekend.

It was decisive win for the Demons with Naracoorte winning the match 17.21.183 to the Tigers 3.8.26.

A Grade

Border Districts (13.14) 92 def Padthaway (12.1) 73

Penola (4.10) 34 def by Lucindale (19.14) 128

Keith (8.9) 57 def by Mundulla (11.10) 76

Bordertown (13.7) 85 def Kingston (6.10) 46

A Reserves

Border Districts (6.3) 39 def by Padthaway (13.12) 90

Penola (5.2) 32 def by Lucindale (4.9) 33

Keith (4.8) 32 def Mundulla (4.6) 30

Bordertown (5.9) 39 def by Kingston (10.7) 67

Kybybolite v Naracoorte

Under 17s

Penola (4.6) 30 def by Padthaway (15.7) 97

Bordertown (9.11) 65 def Kingston (8.6) 54

Keith (6.10) 46 def by Mundulla (10.10) 70

Kybybolite V Naracoorte

Under 14s

Border Districts (6.7) 43 def Padthaway (1.1) 7

Keith (3.1) 19 def by Mundulla (7.11) 53

Bordertown (11.6) 72 def Kingston (1.1) 7

Kybybolite (6.2) 38 def by Naracoorte (11.2) 68

See reports inside.