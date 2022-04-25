Football returns
Naracoorte and Kybybolite football and netball teams took to the field for a minutes silence during their Anzac Day match on Monday.
The match was a solid finish to Round 1 of the Kowree Naracoorte Tatiara Football League, which kicked off officially last weekend.
It was decisive win for the Demons with Naracoorte winning the match 17.21.183 to the Tigers 3.8.26.
A Grade
Border Districts (13.14) 92 def Padthaway (12.1) 73
Penola (4.10) 34 def by Lucindale (19.14) 128
Keith (8.9) 57 def by Mundulla (11.10) 76
Bordertown (13.7) 85 def Kingston (6.10) 46
A Reserves
Border Districts (6.3) 39 def by Padthaway (13.12) 90
Penola (5.2) 32 def by Lucindale (4.9) 33
Keith (4.8) 32 def Mundulla (4.6) 30
Bordertown (5.9) 39 def by Kingston (10.7) 67
Kybybolite v Naracoorte
Under 17s
Penola (4.6) 30 def by Padthaway (15.7) 97
Bordertown (9.11) 65 def Kingston (8.6) 54
Keith (6.10) 46 def by Mundulla (10.10) 70
Kybybolite V Naracoorte
Under 14s
Border Districts (6.7) 43 def Padthaway (1.1) 7
Keith (3.1) 19 def by Mundulla (7.11) 53
Bordertown (11.6) 72 def Kingston (1.1) 7
Kybybolite (6.2) 38 def by Naracoorte (11.2) 68
See reports inside.