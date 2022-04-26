GALLERY| Decisive win for Naracoorte in Anzac Day match
Naracoorte and Kybybolite football and netball teams took to the field for a minutes silence during their Anzac Day match on Monday.
The match was a solid finish to Round 1 of the Kowree Naracoorte Tatiara Football League, which kicked off officially last weekend.
It was decisive win for the Demons with Naracoorte winning the match (17.21) 123 to the Tigers (3.8) 26.
Other game results were:
A Grade
Border Districts (13.14) 92 def Padthaway (12.1) 73
Penola (4.10) 34 def by Lucindale (19.14) 128
Keith (8.9) 57 def by Mundulla (11.10) 76
Bordertown (13.7) 85 def Kingston (6.10) 46
A Reserves
Border Districts (6.3) 39 def by Padthaway (13.12) 90
Penola (5.2) 32 def by Lucindale (4.9) 33
Keith (4.8) 32 def Mundulla (4.6) 30
Bordertown (5.9) 39 def by Kingston (10.7) 67
Kybybolite (5.9) 39 def by Naracoorte (8.6) 54
Under 17s
Penola (4.6) 30 def by Padthaway (15.7) 97
Bordertown (9.11) 65 def Kingston (8.6) 54
Keith (6.10) 46 def by Mundulla (10.10) 70
Kybybolite (12.9) 81 def Naracoorte (2.13) 25
Under 14s
Border Districts (6.7) 43 def Padthaway (1.1) 7
Keith (3.1) 19 def by Mundulla (7.11) 53
Bordertown (11.6) 72 def Kingston (1.1) 7
Kybybolite (6.2) 38 def by Naracoorte (11.2) 68