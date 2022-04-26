GALLERY| Netballers return to the court

sport, local-sport,

Netballers were thrilled to be back on the court this weekend as the KNTNA returns for 2022. Naracoorte and Kybybolite kicked off their seasons with an Anzac Day match at Kybybolite. See more results below: A Grade Keith 74 (J Smart, E Lamont) d Mundulla 50 (P Marra, C Fromm) Border Districts 54 (T Atkinson, L Pfitzner) d Padthaway 41 (K Ward, L Edwards) Lucindale 47 (H Ogilvie, E Jones) d Penola 38 (M Teakle, B Klemm) A Reserves Keith 53 (F Evans, T Jones) d Mundulla 22 (R Duell, T Hillier) Kingston 41 (G Bastiaans, T Daniel) d Bordertown 39 (A Fuentes, S Diment) Penola 46 (C Long, T Millard) d Lucindale 31 B Grade Keith 58 (T Rehn, E McLeay) d Mundulla 38 (A Young, R Colwill) Bordertown 37 (A Will, S Rodert) d Kingston 36 (L Baker, N Crane) Border Districts 44 (T Solly, G Thompson) d Padthaway 40 (A Hoyle, S Shepherd) Penola 56 (A Lepley, J Blackmore) d Lucindale 39 (B Nicolle, T Male) C Grade Mundulla 41 (M Harris, A Pickering) d Keith 32 (S Pese, M Wilsdon) Bordertown 35 (K Schutz, E Ballinger) d Kingston 18 (H Winter, J Gibbs) Border Districts 41 (L Koch, L Bird) d Padthaway 15 (E Attwood, K Carter) Penola 45 (A Auld, S Pitt) d Lucindale 25 (M Clothier, A Davies) Division 1 Keith 43 (M Llewellyn, T Dick) d Mundulla 27 (K Schneider, A Weatherald) Kingston 48 (P Stenner, T Pink) d Bordertown 11 (H Twigden, G Lusher) Penola 65 (H Berkin, K Venables) d Lucindale 20 (L Volker, A Thompson) Division 2 Keith 65 (P Rayson, K Dick) d Mundulla 8 (K Moreton, M Mead) Border Districts 35 (G Oster, O Pretlove) d Padthaway 23 (S Cornish, A Frick) Division 3 Lucindale 36 (G Williams, H Kiefel) d Penola 5 (M Gartner, A Morton) 13 & Under A Keith 28 (I Smart, E Makin) d Mundulla 8 (O Excell, L Morris) Border Districts 24 (T Pape, C Boddington) d Padthaway 14 (H Shepherd, E Ward) Penola 22 (H Braun, L Manarangi) d Lucindale 6 (M Kerr, G Williams) 13 and Under B Mundulla d Keith (E Faye, M Klob) Kingston 13 (K Rasheed, S Willis) d Bordertown 10 (C Dahlitz, J Carnemolla) Padthaway 13 (L Murphy, P Schultz) d Border Districts 7 (G Moore, A Ward) Border Districts v Padthaway In warm conditions both teams came out firing with great defensive pressure from both ends. In the second quarter the Borders goalies stepped up with great accuracy from Lily Pfitzner with Borders leading by 11. Padthaway's Kaitlyn Ward had strong holds in their attack end with great feeding by Casey McElroy. Borders came out strong in the last quarter with some great intercepts by Tyler Atkinson where Borders got the win by 13. Well done to Keely Rata (Borders) on her A grade debut. Keith v Mundulla Great start to season 2022 with Keith hosting a strong Mundulla team. The first quarter was evenly contested with Keith getting off to a quick start but Mundulla fought back late in the quarter. Keith came out firing in the second quarter with Jess Smart feeding well into the Goal Circle and Erika Lamont shooting at more than 80% accuracy in the first half. Mundulla fought back again in the third quarter with Paige Marra and Dani Wiese providing great drive and Chantelle Fromm rebounding well. Keith dominated the fourth quarter to finish with a strong win. Great to see young guns Mia Harper (Keith) and Abbie Croser (Mundulla) being promoted to the A Grade. Penola v Lucindale The Eagles had a new look line up from the 2021 win, losing four from the premiership side. They looked quite impressive at times in a battle against Lucindale that never disappoints. However, it was the Roos who got the early jump on Penola being up by as much as four at the end of the first quarter. Penola clawed it back to be down by just two at half time. There was some great defensive pressure from both sides with Holly Ogilvie (Lucindale) making it tough for the Eagle goalies. Much the same at the other end with Maddy Teakle (Penola) combining well with return player Brooke Klemm getting their hands on many balls. At times, the Eagles' flow in attack was damaging with Ashley Earl stepping up into the GA role. Along with fellow newcomer to the side, Victoria Henderson, getting herself circle edge nicely and feeding the ball well. However, great defensive pressure from Lucindale made it difficult to feed at times. With an injury to Tess Porter (Penola) it gave the opportunity for Tara Millard to step up into the WD position. She caused havoc for her opponent and had great defensive pressure on the outside of the ring with Siobhan Adams. With some changes at half time from Lucindale, Hayley Smart who was damaging in attack and defence switching to WA, Ella Jones into C and Tara Nicolle entering at WD. The Eagles capitalised on some great turnovers to be down by 2 at the final break and had the momentum going into the last. However, some changes again bringing Chloe Cane back onto the court and some steady shooting from the Lucindale goalies meant that they were to come away with a 9 goal win. A disappointing finish after such a close contest.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/f74165dd-65ac-44b4-adfb-89fce7fe6ab8.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

GALLERY| Netballers return to the court