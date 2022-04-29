news, local-news,

Privately-owned bushland is being revived around South Australia including at Lucindale. The sites are receiving a boost thanks to the Revitalising Private Conservation SA Program. Grants have been awarded to 10 Heritage Agreement landholders to tackle environmental issues. Successful projects included a range of on-ground activities and partnerships. The group has invited collaboration with Raelene Telfer saying: "We collaborated with three other nearby landholders involved in agreements to gain landscape and knowledge improvements." Outreach officers Aleesha and Bec backed landholders and projects. Lucindale farmer Scott Davidson said he had appreciated the "chat". The benefits of the state-wide program are explained by Dr Katherine Moseby from Secret Rocks Heritage Agreement on the Eyre Peninsula, "The program is leading the way through their partnership of non-government organisations. They are delivering real on-ground benefits for landholders and conservation," she said. Almost 200 properties around the state had a share in the $2 million funding for on-ground, long-term conservation work. With in-kind contributions from landholders and volunteers worth more than $3 million, conservation landowners are providing what are described as "real environmental outcomes" such as weed and feral animal control, fencing, erosion control, threatened-species protection and riparian restoration. Neighbouring communities also benefited with more than 280 business linked in. Heritage agreements are established between the landholder and the Environment and Water Minister to protect high-quality remnant native vegetation on private land permanently. There are more than 1600 agreements around SA with almost 100 applications received in the past 18 months. The program involves non-government organisations in the biodiversity and agricultural sectors, Livestock SA, Nature Foundation, Trees For Life, Nature Conservation Society SA and Conservation Council. Funded by the state government, the program focusses on building momentum, awareness and expansion of the program. Keep up-dated on the program, projects and opportunities for private conservation through the RPCSA Facebook page @RevitalisingConservationSA and Instagram @private_land_conservation_sa To discuss agreements or private-land conservation, call Outreach Officers, Rebecca O'Leary 043 4367 419 or Aleesha Lesiuk 0419 035 459.

