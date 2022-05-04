news, local-news,

Flags are being flown half-mast at the South Australian Volunteer Fire Fighters Memorial in Naracoorte. The tribute began on Wednesday, May 4, to remember fire-fighters who have lost their lives while attending incidents. May 4 marks St Florian's Day known as International Fire Fighters Day. St Florian's Day's name reflects the patron saint of fire-fighters and the day celebrates bravery and commitment. Rex Hall AFSM is chairman of the SA Volunteer Fire Fighters Museum located at the memorial. Objectives of the museum are to research, record, conserve and promote the history and equipment of the SA Volunteer Fire Service.

Half-mast flags offer tribute to fire-fighters at Naracoorte