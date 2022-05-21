Find out who is in the running for the seat of Barker

news, local-news,

The race to the federal election is on and candidates hoping to win the seat of Barker have already hit the campaign trail hard. The Border Chronicle previewed five of the candidates last week, with the remaining four hopefuls voicing their concerns and promises for the electorate. Last week the following candidates were previewed - Tony Pasin, Liberal; David Swiggs, United Australia; Mark Braes, Labor; Jonathan Pietzsch, National Party of Australia: Rosa Hillman, Greens. Candidate nominations closed at midday on Thursday, April 21, and the order of the ballot was decided in the history room of the Murray Bridge Library on Friday, April 22. The election will be held in just over two weeks, on Saturday, May 21. For information and where to vote visit https://www.aec.gov.au. Carlos Quaremba said he is standing for Pauline Hanson's One Nation to offer voters a genuine alternative to politics-as-usual by the major parties. "Only One Nation puts Australia and Australians first, and that's what I'll do if I'm elected. I'll back Pauline Hanson's demand for a Royal Commission into the management of the COVID-19 pandemic by Australians governments," he said. "I'll support reducing immigration, and banning foreign ownership of residential property, to alleviate the national housing crisis. I'll push for reforms in Australia's family law and child support system, and I'll advocate for tax reform to ensure foreign-owned multinationals operating in Australia pay their fair share of tax. "I'm going to be a strong advocate for primary producers in Barker. I'll oppose Labor's plan to reintroduce buybacks and work to ensure no more water is taken from efficient South Australian irrigators and communities on the Murray. "I'll also work to remove the red and green tape which restricts our primary producers - we need to get out of our farmers' way and let them do what they do best, and be ready with accessible support in times of hardship like drought. "Communities in Barker should be thriving, but too often our regions are neglected. I'll have a singular focus on getting more infrastructure in Barker - not just roads, but infrastructure like housing, hospitals and sport facilities as well." Vine Pannell, running as an Independent has two major goals he want to achieve if elected. "To promote primary, secondary, and tertiary industries, where new markets are developed, rural amenities are increased, and industries are decentralised. Bringing with it improved lifestyles and a sense of worth," he said. "Housing and Affordability which ties in with the first part mentioned. "There is no quick fix for this but over three years we can make some significant inroads. "For instance getting a hemp industry going would be a good start. Hemp can be used for so many things including building environmentally friendly houses. Not to mention its ability to help counteract the increase in the CO2 levels. "When it comes down to the basic as for who should be elected it is really about trust. "The people of Barker need to be able to trust the person they elect, the person who gets the job needs to be a leader and a servant, with the servant being the priority. They need to listen to the whole community and work for them." Kym Hanton, said he wants to be available to the people in the region. "My primary concerns for the region are from what I have heard so far from those within Barker that being housing, employment and the recent mandates," he said. "Addressing these issues will not be rectified by throwing millions of taxpayer dollars at them, because short term solutions are not the way to fix any issue, they simply continue to be a problem in years to come. "Sadly with the current management of COVID-19 it has resulted in many people losing employment, businesses closing - some for good - and this is simply not acceptable. "Without infrastructure built to encourage growth both in the business sectors and building industry there will be no room for growth in building homes, we need to encourage investment by Australian businesses and housing developers, but with the climbing housing prices, inflation and mortgage costs will also follow. "I hope to address these issues to encourage new business ideas, encourage small businesses to grow, help our farmers and industries to develop better plans for the future to ensure that Australians not only benefit from the produce being home grown but also the employment required to maintain this environment. "I want to hear more voices from the region and receive input from those within the electorate, we don't have all the answers, what we do have is a platform for you to reach out and make suggestions, as a collective we can move forward." My mantra is "serve to lead, lead to serve, vote for those who will put you first". "Australia is in a crisis, and we need to save our country, this is my number on goal. "I am just an Aussie who lost their job due to mandates and it pains me that I can no longer work in community services, as supporting people and advocating for others is my passion. " If elected my initial focus will be ending the mandates and state of emergency and ensuring that no person is ever coerced into an experimental vaccine again or lose their employment for not complying. "Along with this an initial focus on demanding an end to all taxes and I would advocate for a 2pc expenditure tax. Thus, lowering the cost of living and increasing the wealth of all South Australians. "In Barker we have an extreme housing crisis that is affecting so many this is one issue that I will address and continue to bang my hands on the table until every Australian has a safe, adequate and affordable house to live in. "I want to create an electorate where the people have control, where their voice is advocated for in parliament, I want to see our electorate become run by the people not the politicians, I want to empower locals to create solutions and be part of the change."

