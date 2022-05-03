news, local-news,

The community is invited to provide their opinions on the Naracoorte North Parklands future. The Naracoorte Lucindale Council is running consultation sessions throughout May to best understand the community's expectations and preferences of the 197 hectare park, after the council received an unsolicited proposal from a private developer. Over time there has been general discussion within Council about the future of the park, driven by any effect of harvesting pine plantations would have on the appearance of the northern entrance to Naracoorte. The proposal was presented to Council initially, and consequently presented to the Department for Environment and Water (DEW), seeking its thoughts on a possible redevelopment of the North Parkland's complex of land parcels. DEW has had initial and very general conversations with the developer however further meetings will most likely occur to then provide a more detailed overview of the proposal. Council's position on the future land use of the North Parklands is neutral, and to that extent, Council is now seeking the views of the community on their expectations and preferences. The main objective of the engagement is to gain early input from the community and their expectations for the North Parklands, providing Council with a better understanding of the community's wishes. The process also provides an opportunity to raise awareness of assets in the North Parklands area, clarification of the various parcels of land, and provide an opportunity for issues and ideas to be raised. The Council also hopes to gain important local information about what is valued about the area and if there is any appetite for development, while being transparent about its decisions and activities. Consultation will run until Friday, June 10, and will include drop-in sessions at the Naracoorte Library for community members to engage with Council staff, face-to-face information sessions with key stakeholders, and online and hard-copy feedback forms. To provide your feedback online, go to www.yoursay.naracoortelucindale.sa.gov.au. Hard-copy feedback forms will be available from the Council offices in DeGaris Place, the Naracoorte Library and Naracoorte Visitor Information Centre.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UWYHFAEKnbyAmcM9MqQVJE/cecccd69-7390-40ab-b304-c4e85204f914.jpg/r12_0_3980_2242_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg