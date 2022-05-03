'A failure of the system': Xenophon visits South East

news, local-news,

Former Australian politician and senate hopeful Nick Xenophon visited Naracoorte this week to see how medical shortages affect the region. Mr Xenophon visited the town as part of a tour of the South East, leaving flabbergasted first-hand accounts from several doctors and community members. "One of the issues that struck me was that anyone in the southeast who has a blood cancer, can't see a haematologist here," Mr Xenophon said. "How can that be in an area this big that it is not one haematologist? "It's a failure of planning. It's a failure of the system. The community deserves better." Mr Xenophon said while there is no magic bullet to fix the issue, he said that political will, combined with community determination, can solve the problem. "It is gonna need a lot of effort, but this is part of an ongoing problem," he said. "We're getting enough doctors and specialists in regional communities. How can it be someone with a blood cancer must travel up to 450 kilometres for treatment?" The former SA-BEST leader said while a lot of good work is being done in the community, there are still several gaps. "Ice has been a major issue in the South East," he said. "There needs to be mandatory rehabilitation beds managed through rehabilitation services, certain circumstances where persons at risk to themselves and the community. "These are the sorts of things that that that needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency." Mr Xenophon said more money should be invested into the southeast communities by the government, given its long track record in the timber industry. "We're exporting millions of tons of wood chips, timber and raw timber to the rest of the world, only to be paying for it through the nose when it comes back here as a timber product. It's effectively robbing Peter to pay Paul. "Whether it's paper or laminate and these are the sorts of things we should be looking at in terms of increasing the wealth in the region." The Senate hopeful said investment into the town would pave the way for a brighter future. "I think that one of the issues here is to keep young people in the region "I think we've lost that sense of optimism. We've lost that sense of optimism and opportunity that we had a generation ago, and we need to get that back. "So in my view, it's about those jobs of the future that advanced manufacturing and economic complexity can grow. In terms of economic complexity, Australia is near the bottom of the world, mixed with Paraguay and Uzbekistan. That's a really serious issue. "Australia, which has so many opportunities, why is it that we are why is it so low in terms of economic complexity? We should be doing better." Mr Xenophon admitted he had left his push for the South Australian senate late; however, he wants voters to give the minor parties and independents a second think. "I want to bring that back that sense of optimism and opportunity," he said. "I think we've lost from Australian politics and, my my pitch is not to take votes away from other independents. "It's to say to those 75pc of Australians, who vote for the Liberal or Labor parties to in the Lower Hhouse to consider give me a vote for the Upper House, I will work with whomever is in government to get the best result for the state."

