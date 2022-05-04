news, local-news,

Bordertown, Lucindale, Naracoorte and Kybybolite took home wins in the latest round of the Kowree Naracoorte Tatiara netball A grade matches played on the weekend. Mundulla v Bordertown Playing under lights at Mundulla the A grade sides celebrated Mundulla's Chantelle Fromm's 100th game and Bordertown wore black arm bands to celebrate the life of past club member and player Megan Murch. The first quarter saw both goalies in Fromm (Mundulla) and K Langley (Bordertown) shooting well. There were many evenly contested balls and turnovers. Mundulla came out firing in the third quarter winning it 14-8 but Bordertown were too strong in the end finishing with a run away last quarter. Padthaway v Kybybolite Padthaway had a strong start with intensity from the first pass, finishing the first quarter one goal up. Kaitlyn Ward (Padthaway) and Georgie Maggi (Kybybolite) had strong contests under the ring, with Kybybolite taking the lead by six at half time. Lauren Edwards' (Padthaway) strong defensive pressure was matched by Chelsea Bull's (Kybybolite) holding and accuracy in the second half, with Kybybolite taking the game 69 to 43. Naracoorte v Penola A great tussle was ensured from the first whistle and the game didn't disappoint for players and spectators alike. Naracoorte had a great first half but Penola fought back in the third quarter to make it tough for both sides in the final quarter. The Demons managed to keep on top of the Eagles and cement a nine goal win. Lucindale v Keith The Lucindale versus Keith game started evenly, goal for goal. Lucindale made the most of defensive intercepts and had a six goal advantage at quarter time. It was a fast paced game with Lucindale scoring from their opportunities. With Lucindale's Sally Logan going down with a injury meant that Tara Nicolle stepped into GD and Emillie Gould into WD. Keith's goalies Danielle Vankallan and Erika Lamont had a swap at half time which made the Lucindale defenders work extra hard with Danielle shooting very accurately. Keith's defenders Sophie Ansell and Stephanie Lubcke also had a switch which added extra pressure to the Lucindale attack line. Lucindale kept the momentum going into the fourth quarter and had a solid win. A Grade Kybybolite 69 d Padthaway 43. Best Players: G. Sealey, G. Maggi; L. Edwards, K. Ward. Bordertown 53 d Mundulla 41. Best Players: K. Langley, W. Rowett; C. Fromm, A. Lovering. Lucindale 59 d Keith 41. Best Players: C. Cane, H. Ogilvie; D. Vankalken, J. Smart. Naracoorte 51 d Penola 42. Best Players: B. Sinclair, S. Henschke; M Teakle, C. Long. A Reserves Border Districts 58 d Kingston 36. Best: T. Solly, T. Hindson; L. Morden, P. Eckermann. Bordertown 41 d Mundulla 25. Best: T. O'Sullivan, A. Fuentes; T. Stone, A. Weatherald. Keith 45 d Lucindale 41. Best: F. Evans, L. Dick; U. Jericho, J. Earle. Naracoorte 51 d Penola 46. B Grade Kybybolite 45 d Padthaway 29. Best Players: B. Noske, T. Taylor; K. Woodman, G. Hext. Border Districts 44 d Kingston 23. Best Players: B. Sambell, K. McCarthy; A. O'Donnell, N. Gericke. Mundulla 48 d Bordertown 40. Best Players: K. Couzner, J. Arthur; M. Taylor, A. Will. Keith 44 d Lucindale 34. Best Players: E. McLeay, H. Wilson; T. Male, T. Ryan. Naracoorte 50 d Penola 38. C Grade Kybybolite 43 d Padthaway 25. Best Players: S. Owen, E. Graham; J. Manning, M. Maynard. Border Districts 48 d Kingston 28. Best Players: E. Parker, M. Vilde; T. Murdock, K. Crosby. Mundulla 41 d Bordertown 21. Best Players: K. Turner, M. Harris; B. Tootell, A. Tink. Lucindale 28 d Keith 27. Best Players: M. Thompson, C. Ryan; R. Farmer, T. Dick. Naracoorte 59 d Penola 44. Division 1 Kingston 49 d Border Districts 35. Best Players: T. Daniel, G. Bastiaans; A. Mahney, C. Rata. Mundulla 39 d Bordertown 21. Best Players: J. Altus, A. Mock; H. Twigden, S. Barras. Keith 59 d Lucindale 21. Best Players: M. Rayson, H. Wilson; S. Edmonds, T. Ingham. Penola 57 d Naracoorte 42. Division 2 Padthaway 53 d Kybybolite 23. Best Players: S. Roberton, L. Mathews; M. Hoare, A. McKenzie. Border Districts 39 d Kingston 26. Best Players: K. Rata, B. Hawkins; H. Pass, J. Mules. Penola 31 d Naracoorte 29. Division 3 Keith 73 d Lucindale 18. Best Players: A. McAuley, D. Clark; E. Pinchbeck, H. Kiefel. Naracoorte 67 d Penola 6. 13 & Under A Padthaway 23 d Kybybolite 22. Best Players: H. Shepherd, G. Mathews; P. Rasheed, J. Tidy. Bordertown 24 d Mundulla 4. Best Players: A. Blackwell, T. Hampel; O. Excell, H. Davis. Keith 26 d Lucindale 6. Best Players: T. Evans, L. Clark; E. Schubert, M. Raedel. Naracoorte 33 d Penola 13. 13 & Under B Kybybolite 11 d Padthaway 2. Best Players: M. Ottoson-Crossling, C. Castine; D. Cornish, M. McGregor. Kingston 21 d Border Districts 4. Best Players: C. Pink, E. Schaefer; P. Hoctor, P. Harvie. Bordertown 16 d Mundulla 1. Lucindale 19 d Keith 6. Best Players: L. Thompson, S. Kiefel; P. Makin, E. Faye.

Kowree Naracoorte Tatiara netball A grade matches