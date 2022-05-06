news, local-news,

MORE than $2.3 million has been put towards curbing feral deer populations, under a new initiative from the federal government. The Department of Primary Industries and Regions will recieve the money to go towards its existing deer control program across South Australia, which has identified The Limestone Coast as a priority region. Member for Barker Tony Pasin welcomed the announcement after advocating on behalf of the Limestone Coast Landscape Board to the Minister for additional funding for feral deer control programs. "Feral deer are a huge issue for the environment and for land managers, particularly in the Limestone Coast region. Deer pose a real risk to threatened plant species, particularly as young plants are trying to regrow after bushfire impacts" Mr Pasin said. "Feral deer also wreak havoc for farmers and primary producers in the region, competing with stock for pasture and crops, damaging fences and destroying vineyards. "From a biosecurity aspect they spread plant diseases and would harbour and spread disease such as foot and mouth and rinderpest should they ever enter Australia". "This is why I've been fighting for additional funding to boost efforts to reduce the population and take pressure of landholders." Limestone Coast Landscape Board will also receive a further $344,000 directly to build on their existing deer control programs. Limestone Coast Landscape Board chair Penny Schultz said controlling the region's feral deer population was critical to protecting endangered species, such as the malleefowl. This funding will allow the Board to reduce the impacts of feral deer on threatened species and habitat, with a particular focus on malleefowl population," "Key malleefowl habitat will be targeted for feral deer removal with an aerial shooting program. "Deer pose a serious threat to malleefowl by damaging nesting mounds, competing for food resources, and disturbing habitat. "Through targeting the removal of deer, this investment will deliver threat abatement and habitat restoration benefits to malleefowl."

